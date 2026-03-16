Samsung’s 2026 OLED TV line-up is here, and it’s time to upgrade

Samsung has just dropped the details and, more importantly, the Aussie pricing for their massive 2026 OLED TV line-up. It’s a huge year for the company, marking 20 years as the Global No. 1 TV brand, and they are celebrating by going all-in on features, sizes, and design.

Australians now have their most expansive OLED range yet to choose from, with three distinct series offering something for almost every home and budget.

The flagship this year is undoubtedly the OLED S95H series, which brings a new level of sophistication to the living room. Headlining this premium model is the world’s first Art Store integration on an OLED TV, allowing you to display over 5,000 pieces of world-class art. It also features a stunning FloatLayer Design, enabling the TV to sit flush against the wall for a truly seamless look.

Stepping up the accessibility of premium features, the enhanced OLED S90H series now joins the S95H with certified Glare-Free technology. This is a big win for Aussies who often watch TV in bright, sunlit rooms, as it dramatically reduces reflections for a better viewing experience. The S90H also gets an ultra-fast 165Hz variable refresh rate, matching its flagship sibling, making it a serious contender for gamers.

Samsung has also brought back the OLED S85H, rounding out the trio and ensuring there is an OLED option to suit a wider range of price points.

This year’s release shows a concerted effort to diversify the design and expand the available screen sizes across all three lines. It seems Samsung is aiming to put an OLED in every Australian living room.

“In 2026, Samsung has diversified the design of its OLED TV range while bringing more of our flagship innovations across the line-up and expanding size options. As a result, we have made premium OLED performance accessible to more Australians while ensuring these is a size, Glare-Free option, and design suited to virtually every space in the home.” Simon Howe, Director of AV, Samsung Australia.

More screen sizes for everyone

The variety of sizes on offer this year is genuinely impressive, giving consumers plenty of flexibility when choosing their next TV. The flagship S95H series is available in 55”, 65”, 77”, and a massive 83” size, offering cinema-scale viewing at home.

The S90H series expands the options further with 42”, 48”, 55”, 65”, 77”, and 83” models, providing excellent choices for smaller rooms or dedicated gaming setups. Meanwhile, the S85H lineup spans 48”, 55”, 65”, 77”, and 83” sizes, making large-screen OLEDs more attainable than ever before.

Both the S95H and S90H also boast certified Real Black performance and are PANTONE Validated for life-like colour, ensuring accurate and immersive picture quality.

The expansion of Glare-Free technology to the S90H series is a direct response to customer demand, with Samsung noting that their Glare-Free sales doubled in 2025. This innovation uses diffused light to reduce reflections, keeping contrast high and colours vibrant, even when the sun is streaming in. It’s a game-changer for daytime viewing in typical Australian open-plan homes.Design and seamless connectivity

Samsung has introduced three distinctive design approaches for its 2026 OLED range, allowing the TV to truly complement your interior style. The S95H’s FloatLayer Design, as mentioned, mounts flush to the wall and features a refined metal back-plated bezel. This model is also ready to support an optional Wireless One Connect Box, which can transmit 4K at 165Hz up to 10 metres, helping to manage cable clutter beautifully.

The OLED S90H features the discreet Laser-Slim Design, which has an ultra-thin profile that looks elegant from every angle. If you want something even more unique, the OLED S85H offers a Contour Design, with a sleek, 35mm thin body that boasts a smooth, flowing silhouette. Each design choice makes the TV a stylish addition to the room, even when it’s switched off.AI is here to make your life easier

Powering these new displays are Samsung’s most advanced AI-driven processors, ushering in the new Vision AI Companion experience. This conversational AI is specifically designed for the TV screen, allowing users to interact naturally to discover content, receive personalised recommendations, and enhance their entertainment.

The S95H and S90H are powered by the NQ4 AI Gen3 Processor, which uses an incredible 128 AI neural networks to analyse content scene-by-scene. This intelligently optimises picture and sound in real-time, delivering a consistently premium viewing experience regardless of the content source. Technologies like 4K AI Upscaling work to reconstruct lower-resolution content to near-4K quality, while Colour Booster Pro enriches the colour expression.

For sports fans, the new AI Soccer Mode Pro is a standout feature on the S95H and S90H. It automatically detects live matches and optimises both picture and sound, sharpening player detail and balancing commentary with stadium ambience for a truly immersive match experience. Complementing this is the AI Sound Controller, which intelligently separates dialogue from background effects, giving you control over voice clarity to ensure you never miss a word.Engineered for next-gen gaming

Samsung is serious about catering to the gaming community, and the 2026 OLED range is packed with performance features. Both the S95H and S90H support Motion Xcelerator 165Hz, which provides the super-smooth gameplay needed for fast-paced action, with reduced motion blur.

Crucially, the TVs support compatibility for both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, meaning PC and console gamers can enjoy tear-free visuals and low-latency performance. Samsung’s AI Gaming Optimiser further refines the experience, detecting the game genre in real-time and automatically applying the best settings for optimal visuals and motion without the need to dive into complex menus.

The audio experience is also top-tier, designed to deliver a fully immersive home cinema experience right out of the box. With the integration of Q-Symphony technology, which syncs the TV speakers with a compatible soundbar, you get a richer, more expansive soundstage. Object Tracking Sound (OTS) also tracks motion on screen using strategically positioned speakers, creating a multi-directional audio experience that puts you right in the heart of the action.Endless entertainment and long-term value

Samsung is also bringing significant value through its software commitment, supporting up to seven years of One UI Tizen OS platform upgrades. This gives Australians peace of mind that their TV will continue to evolve with new features and services well into the future. The built-in entertainment hub provides access to over 130 free live channels via Samsung TV Plus, alongside a growing library of on-demand content.

The Samsung Gaming Hub streamlines access to cloud gaming services, letting gamers jump straight into a game without needing a console. New for 2026, Google Photos will be introduced, allowing users to display personal photo collections as a dynamic ambient background. This feature is a great companion to the Art Store on the S95H, offering users both world-class art and their own treasured memories to display when the TV is not actively being watched.Australian pricing and availability

The Samsung 2026 OLED TV range is rolling out from today, with a tiered pricing structure that reflects the features and size of each model. While final pricing is set at dealer discretion, the RRPs give us a clear guide on the investment required for these stunning new displays.

SKU SIZE RRP (A$) Samsung OLED S95H QA83S95HAEXXY 83-inch A$9,999 QA77S95HAEXXY 77-inch A$7,999 QA65S95HAWXXY 65-inch A$5,299 QA55S95HAWXXY 55-inch A$3,999 Samsung OLED S90H QA83S90HAEXXY 83-inch A$7,499 QA77S90HAWXXY 77-inch A$5,499 QA65S90HAWXXY 65-inch A$3,999 QA55S90HAWXXY 55-inch A$2,999 QA48S90HAEXXY 48-inch A$2,399 QA42S90HAEXXY 42-inch A$1,999 Samsung OLED S85H QA83S85HAEXXY 83-inch A$6,499 QA77S85HAEXXY 77-inch A$4,499 QA65S85HAEXXY 65-inch A$3,299 QA55S85HAEXXY 55-inch A$2,499 QA48S85HAEXXY 48-inch A$1,999

For more information, head to Samsung’s 2026 AV Range