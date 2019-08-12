Samsung’s Family Hub 4.0, allows you to make phone calls from the fridge

Samsung Electronics Australia have added a Family Hub 4.0 to their latest fridges. The new Family Hub 4.0 software update is now available to download across the entire Family Hub range and in their biggest fridge yet, they offer a mega 825 litres of space in the SRF825BFH4.

To reveal the contents of the fridge, just swipe two fingers down on the large 21.5″ touchscreen. The kitchen is the hub of the home and your family can use the fridge to control other connected devices.

Family Hub 4.0 enhances the connected home experience through phone mirroring support, which allows the Family Hub to answer calls and control third-party apps from a compatible Galaxy S smartphone.

The new Family Hub continues to drive food management innovation. In addition to the updates to the ‘swipe down’ to View Inside functionality, healthy recipes, shopping lists, there is also the ability to tag items with reminders and expiration dates.

“With our fourth iteration of the Family Hub, we’re harnessing the best in Samsung software and hardware innovation to deliver a beautifully designed refrigerator to help make day to day family management easier. We’ve been developing and refining the Family Hub since 2015, which uniquely positions us to respond to Australians’ feedback, offering an amazing smart fridge experience that continues to meets the needs of Australian’s busy lifestyles.” Jeremy Senior, Head of Consumer Electronics, Samsung Electronics Australia.

The newest model (SRF825BFH4) also features the flexibility and convenience of a convertible fridge/freezer space, as well as premium speakers for an enhanced in-kitchen entertainment experience, whether catching up on Netflix or dancing to a favourite cooking playlist.

Samsung continue to push their own voice assistant Bixby, which you can ask to help with a range of day-to-day tasks, from finding the nearest restaurant to checking tomorrow’s forecast, or connect the family by sharing notes, pictures, videos, and music via the new Family Board functionality.

Whether swiping the Family Hub screen in search of snacks, checking who’s at the front door through a SmartThings compatible Ring video doorbell, tracking expiration dates to reduce food wastage, or asking Bixby to find out what to cook tonight, the new SRF825BFH4 and Family Hub 4.0 software delivers the next evolution in the smart home experience.

Pricing and Availability

Current Family Hub users can now upgrade to the 4.0 software.

The Samsung Family Hub refrigerator is available from Harvey Norman, The Good Guys and Bing Lee. The new large capacity Family Hub (SRF825BFH4), is available now and the full range of prices are available below, starting at A$5999 RRP.

825L Family Hub [New] SRF825BFH4 $7,499 RRP 671L Family Hub SRF671BFH2 $6,499 RRP 634L Family Hub SRF630BFH2 $6,699 RRP 651L Family Hub SRF651BFH3 $5,999 RRP

More info on Samsung’s Family Hub range here.