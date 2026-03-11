Samsung’s Galaxy S26 and Buds4 land in Australia with a focus on privacy and AI

Samsung has officially pulled the curtain back on its latest flagship lineup, announcing that the Galaxy S26 series and Galaxy Buds4 are now hitting shelves across Australia.

This year, the tech giant is leaning heavily into making our daily tech interactions more seamless, blending high-end hardware with some seriously clever software.

The new range includes the Galaxy S26, S26+, and the top-tier S26 Ultra, alongside the new Buds4 and Buds4 Pro. While we’ve come to expect power from the S-series, the real talk of the town this year is the introduction of a dynamic Privacy Display and expanded Galaxy AI features.

Privacy Display

This industry-first feature allows users to control the screen’s viewing angle to limit peripheral vision. It is designed to give Australians greater peace of mind when handling sensitive information in public spaces.

Galaxy AI and Now Nudges

Operating quietly in the background, Galaxy AI anticipates user needs by offering timely prompts through a feature called Now Nudges. These intuitive experiences are designed to simplify complex tasks for everyone, not just the tech-savvy.

Pro-grade Camera System

The S26 series continues Samsung’s photography leadership with enhanced Nightography and SuperSteady capabilities. The Ultra model even boasts a massive 100x camera zoom for those moments when you need to get close to the action.

Head Gesture Controls

Available on the Galaxy Buds4 Pro, this feature lets users answer or reject incoming calls with a simple nod or shake of the head. It adds a new layer of hands-free convenience for those on the move.

Adaptive ANC and EQ

The Buds4 series features upgraded adaptive noise cancelling and an Adaptive Equalizer to reduce low-frequency noise. This ensures a high-fidelity audio experience that adapts to your environment, whether you’re commuting or exercising.

Speaking on the launch, Nathan Rigger, Head of Product, Mobile eXperience at Samsung Electronics Australia, noted the shift in how we use our devices.

“The Samsung Galaxy S26 series marks a new benchmark in how Australians use and interact with their smartphones in their everyday lives. With our first Privacy Display, Australians have greater control than ever of what they do and don’t share, and Galaxy AI helps make complex tasks simple for everyone – not just tech enthusiasts.” Nathan Rigger, Head of Product, Mobile eXperience, Samsung Electronics Australia

Kylie Mason, leading the wearables charge, highlighted the balance of quality and comfort in the new audio gear.

“Users are getting our best-ever sound yet with the Samsung Galaxy Buds4 series. They offer super clear, high-quality and full-spectrum audio without compromising premium comfort for Australians to use wherever their lives take them.” Kylie Mason, Head of Wearables, Mobile eXperience, Samsung Electronics Australia

To celebrate the launch, Samsung is taking over Sydney’s Central Station and hosting live activations at flagship Experience stores in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney this weekend.

They’ve even produced a vertical “Microdrama” series titled The Elephant in the Room, shot entirely on the S26 Ultra to showcase its cinematic potential.

Pricing and availability

The Galaxy S26 series starts at A$1,549 for the base model, while the powerhouse S26 Ultra tops out at A$2,949 for the 1TB variant.

The Buds4 and Buds4 Pro are priced at A$299 and A$399 respectively, with various colours available including Cobalt Violet and Silver Shadow.

For those looking to stay on the bleeding edge, the New Galaxy Club has also launched. This program offers up to 50% of the retail price back when you upgrade to the next-gen device in 9 to 13 months, and it includes Samsung Care+ for added protection.

For more information, head to https://www.samsung.com/au