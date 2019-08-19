Samsung’s got a new 49″ Super Ultrawide, runs 5120 x 1440 at 120Hz.

Samsung have a new 49″ CRG9 and 27″ CRG5, the world’s first 240Hz curved gaming monitor.

Samsung’s QLED display technology is found again in the 49″ Super ultrawide, with a 1800R curve that immerses gamers. When the display first launched, it features a 3840×1080 resolution, but the latest is a massive 5120 x 1440. There’s also now a very healthy 120Hz screen refresh rate for smoother gaming and AMD Freesync 2 to reduce stutter and screen tearing, the CRG9 delivers effortlessly smooth gaming in every session.

“Samsung has designed the new monitors to offer an awesome experience that’s immersive and can give gamers an edge over their competition – whatever their game is. Our curved monitors are designed to create a field of view that displays content right up to the edges, so gamers can take in all the action. With the introduction of two new curved monitors, Australian gamers now have more options when it comes to finding the monitor best suited to their style of play.” Phil Gaut, Director of Display and Memory Solutions, Samsung Electronics Australia.

Where the CRG9 offers an enormous widescreen experience and competitive refresh speeds, the CRG5 is all about being lightning fast. Thanks to its 240Hz refresh rate and NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, it eliminates screen lag and gives gamers advanced performance for even the most graphic-intense games.

With the CRG5’s 3000:1 contrast ratio, gamers can see more detail in even the brightest and darkest parts of the game, while its minimal bezel design offers near edge-to-edge screen on three sides.

Aussie gamers can also use the CRG5 to select pre-set display options for any genre of game with an on-screen digital menu, or they can easily create and switch between up to three separate display profiles.

“Samsung’s monitors are well designed and engineered. We rely on them to give our team a winning edge. As a team we find the curved design allows for easier viewing during long game play sessions. With killer refresh rates, the technology also allows for incredibly precise and accurate movement on screen.” Tim Wendel, Head of Esports, Legacy Esports Australia.

Pricing and availability