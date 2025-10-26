Samsung’s new 115” Micro RGB TV costs A$42,999 and redefines ultra-premium home cinema

Samsung Australia has just dropped a bombshell on the home entertainment market, announcing the pricing and availability for its massive 115-inch Micro RGB R95 TV.

Let’s get the big number out of the way first: this television will set you back A$42,999.

This isn’t a TV you pick up during a Boxing Day sale; it’s an ultra-premium display designed to be the centrepiece of a high-end home cinema.

Set to roll out nationwide from December 10th, 2025, the Samsung Micro RGB R95H is arriving just in time for Christmas, assuming you’ve been exceptionally good and happen to have a spare A$43k.

Samsung is claiming this display will “redefine ultra-premium TV experiences,” and based on the tech involved, they might be right.

So, what on earth is Micro RGB?

We’ve all become familiar with the display tech alphabet soup: LED, QLED, OLED, Mini LED, and the ultra-rare Micro LED. Samsung is now adding “Micro RGB” to the mix, and it seems to be the next major leap in LCD-based technology.

The 115-inch R95 TV uses individually controlled red, green, and blue Micro RGB LEDs. These are positioned in an ultra-fine pattern behind the panel, acting as the light source.

To be clear, this is different from Samsung’s Micro LED (like ‘The Wall’), which is a self-emissive technology where each pixel is its own tiny LED.

Micro RGB appears to be the absolute pinnacle of backlight technology. Think of it as Mini LED on steroids.

The key difference is that traditional Mini LED backlights use thousands of tiny white LEDs (or blue LEDs with a quantum dot filter) grouped into dimming zones. This new Micro RGB tech uses discrete Red, Green, and Blue LEDs for the backlight.

Samsung says these Micro RGB LEDs are approximately half the size of a conventional Mini LED. This means the number of dimming zones will be astronomical, but it also means the TV can control not just the brightness of the backlight, but the colour of the backlight itself.

This is what Samsung calls “R/G/B Colour LED local dimming,” and it’s a huge deal for colour purists.

The result is a display that can produce incredibly pure, precise colours. The R95 is the first Samsung ultra-large TV to support 81-bit processing (27-bit for each colour channel).

For context, a high-end consumer TV today boasts a 10-bit panel (30-bit total). This 81-bit number refers to the internal processing power of the engine, giving it a virtually limitless palette to calculate gradients and colour transitions, eliminating banding and producing a hyper-realistic image.

This intense processing and novel backlight have earned it VDE’s certification for “Micro RGB Precision Colour,” promising colour accuracy that is “almost indistinguishable from reality.”

“In making Micro RGB display technology a reality for Australian consumers via the new Micro RGB R95 TV, Samsung is offering an ultra-large home cinema experience that goes beyond expectations by unlocking new levels of colour accuracy, contrast and immersive content experiences.



Supported by Vision AI and Samsung’s Glare-Free technology, Micro RGB reinforces our commitment to provide a screen for virtually every experience, tailored to suit various needs.” Simon Howe, Director – Audio Visual, Samsung Australia

What does A$42,999 gets you?

A price tag this high demands more than just a good panel. Here’s what Samsung is packing into its new flagship.

Micro RGB AI Engine

This is the brain of the entire operation. Powered by AI, this engine is responsible for optimising both picture and sound in real-time. It’s not just upscaling content; it’s managing the incredibly complex R/G/B local dimming, handling the 81-bit colour processing, and running Samsung’s Vision AI capabilities to ensure the final image is as lifelike as possible.

Micro RGB Precision Colour

This is the result of that new backlight. By using discrete R, G, and B LEDs, the TV can produce a much wider and more accurate colour gamut. The VDE certification isn’t just marketing fluff; it’s independent verification that this display can finely and precisely control colours to a new standard.

Glare-Free Technology

On a 115-inch screen, glare isn’t just an annoyance; it’s a deal-breaker. A screen this large can easily act like a mirror. Samsung is incorporating its high-end anti-glare technology to reduce reflections and minimise discomfort, allowing for clear and focused viewing even in brightly-lit rooms.

Metal SuperSlim Design

Despite its enormous size and complex backlight array, the R95 is impressively thin. It measures just 35.7mm from top to bottom. It’s still a beast, weighing in at 90.5kgs, so you won’t be installing this yourself. This is a premium panel that blends into a wall, rather than protruding from it.

Samsung Art Store

When you’re not watching movies, a 115-inch black rectangle dominates a room. Like its ‘The Frame’ line, the R95 includes the Samsung Art Store. This transforms the screen into an expansive art gallery, displaying classic pieces. Samsung notes these are rendered in “Pantone Validated, ultra-precise Micro RGB colours.”

Security and Longevity

This is a fantastic and crucial addition. If you spend A$43k on a TV, you expect it to last. The R95 is secured by Samsung Knox and, more importantly, is supported by a 7-year free Tizen OS Upgrade program. This commitment ensures the smart TV interface and security features stay up-to-date for years to come, addressing a major pain point for premium smart TV owners.

The full Samsung ecosystem

Beyond the new panel tech, the Micro RGB R95 is a fully-fledged Samsung smart TV.

It includes Samsung Vision AI for personalised viewing experiences, endless free content from Samsung TV Plus, and the Samsung Gaming Hub for console-free cloud gaming.

Of course, it also integrates fully with SmartThings, acting as the central hub and controller for your smart home.

Price and availability

The 115-inch Samsung Micro RGB R95 (R95H) will be available from 10 December 2025.

It will be sold via Samsung.com/au and leading retailers nationwide for A$42,999.

This is, without a doubt, a new benchmark for ultra-premium home cinema. It’s not for everyone, but for those who can afford it, this looks like the new “best-in-class” for 2026.

