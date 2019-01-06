Ahead of CES 2019, Samsung have announced a new Space Monitor (SR75). Available in both 27 and 32″, the display is mostly unique thanks to it’s stand. which Samsung says is designed to allow you to reclaim your desk, or desk space.

When you setup your workspace, you typically have your keyboard and mouse, closely followed by the feet or base of your monitor mount. Having additional space for your phone, or headphones, even documents is really valuable and this monitor mount removes significantly reduces the footprint of the monitor on your desk.

The monitor clips to back of your desk, but unlike most monitor arms, it doesn’t require any space behind it and the wall. This lets the monitor sit flush against the wall, much like if you wall-mounted the display, just without the drilling. For those who rent, this is a great solution.

This is also perfect for those wanting a sleek, sophisticated desk that reflects your clean and modern and minimalist lifestyle. The monitor mount actually has cable management built right in, so you really can achieve an ultra clean look.

The only question I have is if Samsung will ever release the mount as an accessory you can just buy, as I’m really into 21:9 displays right now.

In terms of ergonomics, you can adjust the tilt, but that does mean moving the monitor away from the wall.

Now watch it in action in this video from Samsung.