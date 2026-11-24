If you grew up in the late 90s or early 2000s, you probably remember two things very clearly: trying to catch Mew in Pokémon Red and Blue, and the sheer excitement of getting your very first USB thumb drive. Why do I mention these two seemingly unrelated things together? Read on!

Back in high school, I saved up and dropped around $70 AUD on my first flash drive. Its massive, mind-blowing capacity? 16MB. Not gigabytes: megabytes. Coming off the back of 720kB and 1.2MB floppy disks, carrying the equivalent of more than 13-22 floppies in my pocket felt like living in the future.

Fast forward to 2026, and Sandisk is celebrating 30 years of Pokémon with a new officially licensed lineup that proves just how far portable storage has come. Enter the Sandisk Pokémon USB-C Flash Drive, Mew Edition: a pocket-sized drive that blends serious modern specs with some seriously cute nostalgia.

Design: Functional collectibles done right

Too often, licensed tech feels like a cheap sticker slapped onto an existing product. Sandisk has avoided that trap here. Influenced by the lightness and finesse of Mew, the drive features a tactile 2D design (with a slight raise that gives it a great feel), finished with crisp, unmistakable Mew artwork that actually feels great in the hand. It’s got a matte, rubbery feel, and I love the retractable port. Both these features help to ensure a protected drive.

The retractable port means your device is always protected. (Photo: techAU)

It’s compact, lightweight, and built to live on a keychain, in a camera bag, or tossed into a backpack without taking up any real estate. Because it uses a modern USB-C connector, you aren’t stuck hunting for dongles either. Plug it straight into your smartphone, tablet, Steam Deck, or laptop to offload files on the fly.

High storage and serious speed

While the adorable design will get Pokémon fans through the door, the performance under the hood makes it genuinely useful for everyday creators and gamers.

The Sandisk Mew USB drive has a 128GB capacity, meaning this tiny drive holds the equivalent of 8,000 of my old high school thumb drives (or roughly 177,000 floppy disks, if you’re keeping score at home). Whether you’re backing up 4K video clips from your phone, moving game captures off a handheld, or carrying around heavy creative project files, 128GB gives you plenty of breathing room in a form factor smaller than your thumb.

Better yet, you won’t be sitting around waiting for progress bars to crawl across your screen. With transfer speeds hitting up to 250MB/s, it moves data at a blistering pace, literally transferring the equivalent of 15.6 of my old 16MB USB drives every single second.

With lightning-fast speeds, you’ll want to add this drive to your collection. (Photo: techAU)

Need even more power? Level up with Mewtwo

If 128GB isn’t quite enough for your workflow, Sandisk also dropped a bigger sibling alongside Mew: the Sandisk Pokémon Portable SSD, Mewtwo Edition.

Built for heavier lifting, the Mewtwo SSD comes in 500GB and 1TB capacities, pushes read speeds up to 1,000MB/s (up to five times faster than traditional portable hard drives), and features up to two metres of drop protection. (And no, I’m not doing the math on how many floppy disks fit on a 1TB drive).

Price and availability

The Sandisk Pokémon USB-C Flash Drive (Mew Edition) hits a great sweet spot. It isn’t just desk candy for 90s kids and Pokémon Trainers. It’s a fast, reliable, cross-device USB-C drive that makes moving large files effortless. If you want practical everyday storage with a bit of personality, this one is an easy catch.

You can pick up the Sandisk Pokémon USB-C Flash Drive (Mew Edition) for $69 AUD from JB Hi-Fi. The Mewtwo SSD is currently available on Amazon for $331.27 AUD for the 1TB edition.