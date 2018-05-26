Sauber’s Leclerc hotlaps MonacoGP in F1 2018, first gameplay video

This weekend, Formula 1 is at one of the most iconic circuits, Monaco. Along with the race weekend, Codemasters have delivered our first look at gameplay footage from the upcoming F1 2018 title.

In the video, driver Charles Leclerc from the Sauber F1 Team, races a lap of his home track, the iconic Circuit de Monaco.

The video showcases the upgraded visuals of the latest edition of the long running, annual franchise. Leclerc’s lap of Monaco is simultaneously narrated by the 20 year old, who was filmed playing the new game in Baku and says he’s actually a keen gamer.

For those sim racer’s at home that want to compete against his time, if you freeze frame exactly on him crossing the finish line, the steering wheel shows the lap time as 1.13.950. We’re not sure how long he got in the sim, but he’ll need to work a bit harder to match Daniel Ricciardo’s new lap record, a mighty 1:11.841.

<span class="mce_SELRES_start" style="width: 0px; line-height: 0; overflow: hidden; display: inline-block;" data-mce-type="bookmark">﻿</span>

Speaking about F1 2018, Charles said,

“I love playing the F1 game! As soon as I get out of the car, I miss racing. So, when I am back home, I play for fun. This is the closest I can get to driving a Formula 1 car outside of the track, so it is always very enjoyable to play.”

On the recreation of Monaco in F1 2018 Charles added,

“First of all, I was amazed at how realistic the scenery was. Being born in Monaco, I know the circuit very well. Well done for visualising the track so nicely in the game. My favourite part is the last sector because there is a great rhythm to the drive there.”

With regards to the visuals unveiled today in the new Monaco footage, Stuart Campbell, the new Art Director on F1 2018 said,

“One of the biggest visual uplifts for F1 2018 are our revised lighting, sky, clouds and atmospherics systems. These systems work hand-in-hand and affect all aspects of the game rendering, making it more believable than ever before. Our new cloud tech more accurately represents the real world with improved cloud formations and response to light through the various weather scenarios that are a huge part of F1. Even on a clear day, the sky looks interesting with high level cloud detail and jet trails, while the new atmospherics system gives a true sense of depth in the scene and connects the sky and terrain in a more cohesive manner, making for some stunning vistas.”

One of several key improvements to the car physics system is also revealed briefly in the Monaco footage. Lee Mather, Game Director on the F1 Games, explained,

“The inclusion of a player-managed Energy Recovery System (ERS) has been added to vehicle physics for F1 2018 as we always strive to give as authentic recreation of the sport as possible. Augmenting the powerful internal combustion engine, the player will have multiple deployment modes to choose from. The inclusion of the ERS will not only give the player an even more authentic Formula 1 experience, but will serve to create even more varied and exciting races”.

One of the biggest additions coming in F1 2018 is the inclusion of player-managed ERS. There’s also more classic cars for the player to drive and the much heralded Career mode has been expanded to further immerse the player into the world of Formula 1.

F1 2018 will feature all of the official drivers, teams and circuits from the enthralling 2018 season. This year sees the return of the French Grand Prix for the first time since 2008, at the Circuit Paul Ricard, and also the return of the German Grand Prix at the Hockenheimring.

F1 2018 will release onto PS4, Xbox One and Windows PC (via Steam) worldwide on Friday 24th August 2018, the weekend of the FORMULA 1 2018 Belgian Grand Prix at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps Circuit.