Savic Motorcycles: Australia’s Electric dream team gears up for global domination

Australia’s very own electric motorcycle pioneer, Savic Motorcycles, is stacking the deck with an all-star leadership team, ready to take their C-Series motorbike to the world stage.

Based out of West Melbourne, this outfit is not just building bikes; they’re aiming to redefine two-wheeled transport with a blend of innovative EV tech and award-winning design.

Dennis Savic, the CEO and mastermind behind the C-Series, has been busy assembling a team of industry heavyweights. This includes the likes of Marc Alexander, a serial tech founder responsible for ventures like Applied EV and LIFX, stepping in as their first full-time CTO. He’s joined by a C-suite packed with talent, including former Allianz CFO Mark Raumer, ex-PACCAR manufacturing head Chris Gaspardis as COO, and McLaren and Rolls-Royce veteran Victoria Brown leading as Chief Growth Officer.

Rounding out this impressive lineup are CIO Logan Kube, an EV investment specialist who advised the UK’s Rapid Charging Fund, and long-term contributors Sasa Savic (Chief of Software Engineering) and Dave Hendroff (Head of Design), who have been instrumental in the C-Series’ development.

“I could not be more excited to have access to the incredible knowledge, skills, and connections of these remarkable individuals.” He adds, “With our bikes now being manufactured on a rolling basis, the company is on track to be profitable in a matter of months – at which stage we’ll rapidly scale to meet our ambitious mid-term targets.” Dennis Savic is clearly stoked with his new team,

Ramping up production

With a slick assembly line and specialised tooling now in place at their West Melbourne factory, Savic Motorcycles is seriously cranking up production. They’re on a mission to deliver the C-Series to the 230 eager customers who have already placed orders.

Since hitting Australian roads in February, the C-Series has been turning heads and gathering rave reviews, captivating riders with its smooth handling and instant 200Nm of torque.

Early riders have been particularly impressed by the C-Series’ deep customisation options and its smart Edge computing. This clever tech actually learns from your individual riding style, promising a more comfortable and effortless experience with every ride.

Backed by Industry Leaders

The brain trust at Savic isn’t just limited to the executive team; they’ve got a non-executive board brimming with global experience across large-scale EV manufacturing, renewable energy distribution, automotive sales, and venture capital. Nicholas Adamo, a prominent automotive advisor and investor, chairs the board, bringing a wealth of knowledge and even owning Australia’s only private racetrack.

He’s joined by Ford veteran Kel Kearns, now building EV batteries for Daimler and Isuzu in the US, and Justin Hocevar, who’s led APAC sales for big names like Renault and Jaguar. The newest addition is Chris Ball, who heads international sales at the massive electrical substation manufacturer TGOOD Global, further bolstering the board’s sales and marketing firepower.

Savic C-Series Features

Let’s dive into what makes the Savic C-Series Alpha tick, because it’s a seriously impressive piece of kit.

Design & Styling

The C-Series Alpha draws inspiration from the classic 1960s and ’70s café racers, blending that timeless aesthetic with modern electric power and personalised connectivity. It features a durable, lightweight, cast-aluminium frame that cleverly integrates the 144V battery pack as a structural chassis element.

Performance

At the heart of the C-Series is the SM1 powertrain, which packs a formidable 16.2kWh battery and a 3-phase PMAC motor delivering 60kW of peak power and over 200Nm of instant torque. This propels the 280kg bike from 0-100 km/h in an estimated 3.5 seconds.

Braking System

The C-Series comes standard with world-leading Brembo brakes, both front and rear, ensuring serious stopping power. What’s even better is the custom ABS system developed specifically for the C-Series by Bosch Australia.

Regenerative Braking

This vital technology helps expand the C-Series Alpha’s urban range to over 200km on a single charge. It uses the motor to generate electrical energy and feed it back into the battery, and the strength of the braking is fully customisable.

Charging Capability

Charging the C-Series is a breeze. You can get a full charge in less than 6 hours (or 80% in 4 hours) using a 15amp outlet or Level 2 public AC EVSE at a maximum rate of 3.3kW. Overnight charging with a regular 240V (10amp) outlet takes around 7 hours to reach 80%.

Ride Modes & Operation

The C-Series is single-geared, so it’s a simple “twist and go” operation. It also features a handy push-button reverse gear for easy manoeuvring. You get four pre-programmed ride modes (Normal, Sport, Eco, and Rain) and three customisable modes to tweak torque, regen, and throttle-mapping sensitivity.

Onboard Tech & Owner Experience

The bike is packed with smarts, including a 7-inch capacitive touchscreen that gives you complete control over performance and riding style. It also boasts built-in cloud connectivity, mobile integration, and real-time IoT for seamless updates and assured security.

Keyless Tech

Savic’s proprietary keyless tech allows owners to switch on and ride away simply by using their phone.

Personalisation

You can truly make the C-Series your own with a wide range of finishes and trims. Options include Carbon Fibre, Atomic Silver, Dark Matter Black, or even a custom personal colour for the bodywork. You can also choose chrome or black badging, and black or brown vegan leather seat trims.

Price and Availability

The Savic C-Series Alpha is available for A$29,990 plus on-road costs. Deliveries began in February, with 230 customers already in the order queue.

For more information, head to https://www.savicmotorcycles.com