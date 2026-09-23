Gaming and education collide with the SEA LIFE Melbourne × Animal Crossing: New Horizons experience

School holidays have officially kicked off, so why not put away the screens, turn off the devices, and head down to SEA LIFE Melbourne Aquarium for some proper holiday fun? By bringing Nintendo’s beloved game Animal Crossing: New Horizons into the real world, this event blends interactive fun with hands-on learning, making it the perfect school holiday activity to swap out endless doom-scrolling for an immersive underwater adventure.

Back by popular demand, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons adventure returns to SEA LIFE Melbourne Aquarium this spring with a fresh, even more immersive island experience. Running from 16 September through to 8 November 2026, the collaboration gives fans of all ages a chance to step into a real-life version of the beloved Nintendo title and see gaming and marine education collide under one roof.

Here is what to expect, ticket pricing, and where to score your spot.

What’s happening at the aquarium

Whether you’re a long-time island representative or just looking for a cool family day out, SEA LIFE Melbourne has brought several key elements of the game right into the tanks and walkways:

Meet Isabelle: The fan-favourite town hall coordinator is hosting daily meet-and-greet photo opportunities in the Rainforest Walk zone. During the school holidays (19 September – 4 October), sessions run at 10:30am, 11:30am, 12:30pm, 1:30pm, and 2:30pm. Outside of school holidays, catch her at 11:30am, 12:30pm, 1:30pm, and 2:30pm (sessions run for 25 minutes, so jump in line early).

The Stamp Rally: Grab an excursion guide upon entry and take part in a stamp hunt throughout the venue. New for 2026, you’ll spot even more island villagers along the route—including Fang, Stitches, and Flip—while collecting embossed stamps at dedicated stations.

Blathers’ Creature Panels: Everyone’s favorite museum curator is back with his signature educational flair. Keep an eye out for Blathers-themed fact panels placed alongside real marine life exhibits to learn fun, fascinating insights about the aquarium’s living residents.

Find Drifting Gulliver: Gulliver has gone overboard once again. Visitors are tasked with tracking down the washed-up seagull somewhere inside the aquarium.

Exclusive Rewards & Merch: Complete your stamp rally sheet and hand it in at the exit to claim an exclusive reward postcard. If you want to take a piece of the island home, the gift shop is stocked with official Animal Crossing merchandise.

If you want to take a peak at the experience, you can check out my Instagram reel to view the highlights.

Ticket prices and discounts

SEA LIFE Melbourne offers a few different entry tiers, including a limited-time school holiday special and discounts for booking online in advance.

Limited-Time special (Booking 16 Sep – 22 Oct)

Take advantage of the special school holiday pricing, and grab kid’s tickets for just $19 per child (Standard price $39). This gives access to all exhibits including penguins, jellyfish, the mega croc, and the Animal Crossing: New Horizons experience.

General admission pricing

All general admission tickets include a Digi Photo Pass (valued at $26) for online access to your photos.

Adults: Can be purchased online starting at $39 (if you pre-book online for a weekday). General on-the-day tickets start from $53.

Concession: Booking online starts at $32 and on-the-day tickets start at $46.

Child (2-15 years): Starts from $25 online if booking outside the school holiday special.

Children under two years are free.

Remember that kids under 16 need to be accompanied by an adult.

If you’re planning on visiting the aquarium multiple times, you might benefit from an annual pass which is $99 per person, and can be renewed for just $79 per person. All tickets are available from the SEA LIFE Melbourne website.