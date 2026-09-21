SEC switches on 1.3MW rooftop solar array at MSAC to slash operational power bills by up to A$80,000

There’s no getting away from the fact that large public facilities consume significant amounts of energy, for example, heating Olympic-sized swimming pools, running industrial water filtration pumps, conditioning court air, and lighting stadiums require enormous amounts of baseload power.

When electricity rates spike, community venues either absorb the punishing operational costs or pass them directly onto patrons through higher entry and lane hire fees.

To tackle that problem, the State Electricity Commission has partnered with the State Sport Centres Trust to switch on a 1.3 megawatt rooftop solar system across the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre in Albert Park.

The new array is designed to generate more than one million kilowatt hours of renewable electricity every year. That is roughly equivalent to powering 254 average Victorian homes. More importantly for the facility bottom line, the clean generation will supply approximately 24 percent of the complex total electricity consumption while cutting ongoing power costs by up to A$80,000 annually.

How the behind the meter model works

Rather than requiring the State Sport Centres Trust to stump up massive capital expenditure upfront to purchase and install thousands of commercial panels, the SEC handled the installation and retains ownership and maintenance of the hardware.

The SEC functions as the energy retailer, selling the power generated directly off the roof back to the facility at an agreed rate well below standard grid prices. Because the electricity is generated on-site, it avoids the hefty network transmission and distribution charges that inflate typical wholesale energy bills.

“MSAC will receive around 24% of their energy at a lower cost, avoiding upfront costs and a range of network charges.” Suzanne Retschko, SEC General Manager, SEC Victoria.

For facility operators running thin margins, avoiding upfront balance sheet hits while immediately locking in lower per-kilowatt rates is the exact financial framework required to accelerate commercial decarbonisation.

“Installing solar is not only critical in helping keep our fees and charges affordable for the millions of Victorians who access our Victorian State Sport Centres every day of the year, it’s an important part of our commitment to the long-term sustainability of our venues.” Kate Roffey, CEO, State Sport Centres Trust.

High-draw infrastructure meets local generation

Opened in 1997 on the edge of Albert Park Lake and expanded for the 2006 Commonwealth Games, MSAC remains one of the largest multi-sport venues in the southern hemisphere. It houses two 50-metre competition pools, an outdoor pool, a dedicated diving well, a wave pool, and hydrotherapy facilities alongside ten indoor basketball courts, squash facilities, and wellness spaces.

Water heating and continuous filtration demand massive daytime loads, which aligns neatly with solar generation curves. When the sun is beating down on Albert Park, the panels feed power straight into circulating pumps, air-handling units, and stadium scoreboards.

“From our schools to our sporting centres, the SEC is helping cut energy bills and putting more renewable energy into the places Victorians use every day.” Jaclyn Symes, Minister for Energy and Resources, Victorian Government.

The State Sport Centres Trust represents one of more than 4,400 government sites and public operations currently supplied with renewable energy through the SEC.

The broader commercial rollout

The revived SEC mandate extends beyond bulk generation assets like grid-scale batteries and wind farms. Behind-the-meter generation and commercial power purchase structures give public and private enterprises a blueprint to insulate themselves against volatile wholesale markets.

When rooftop assets generate power right where it is consumed, it reduces peak demand strains on local suburban substations and lines. Proving the model on an energy-intensive venue like MSAC shows commercial operators across Victoria that transitioning away from raw grid exposure is financially viable without needing millions in upfront capital.

For more information, head to SEC Victoria.