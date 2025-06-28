Segway showcases 3rd generation Electric Scooter Range at Melbourne EV Show

Segway recently launched its third-generation of eKickScooters in Australia, and this weekend they are on show at the Melbourne EV Show.

Segway’s booth was impressive, featuring a suite of their products, as well as a dedicated ride area that allowed attendees to try before they buy.

Segway’s new range offers a number of products from high-performance thrill-seekers to daily commuters.

The 2025 collection includes the powerful GT3 SuperScooter, the feature-packed Max G3, and the practical F3 and F3 Pro models. These new additions bring a host of new technologies and refinements to the popular personal mobility brand.

“Our third-generation models bring together the very best Segway features from our impressive smart technology and safety features to our premium user-friendly design. With more Australians looking for electric transport options our next generation of eKickScooters offer high-quality design and smart features that will cater to all, whether it’s for the commute to work or adventuring.” Gino Casha, Head of Segway Australia.

The entire new range introduces Segway’s latest innovations, including an AirLock system for hands-free unlocking. This works in the same way my Tesla’s Bluetooth digital key works, walk up, it recognises you (via your phone) and allows you to jump on and ride in seconds.

They also offer SegRide which enhances stability, and SegRange, an improved algorithm for optimising battery performance based on the way your ride.

Safety has also been a key focus of Segway and to keep rider’s safe, they include Dynamic Traction Control and an Anti-Lock Braking System on select models.

Segway GT3 SuperScooter

Leading the charge is the formidable GT3 SuperScooter, a machine built for both performance and adventure. This is for the rider who wants to get places, fast.

It boasts a blistering acceleration, going from 0 to 25km/h in a mere 2.4 seconds and reaching a top speed of 50km/h. With a powerful 2,400-watt motor and a substantial 899Wh battery, the GT3 can travel up to 75km on a single charge.

Segway Max G3

For those seeking a premium daily commuter, the Max G3 sets a new benchmark. It offers a perfect blend of performance and advanced features for urban environments.

The Max G3 features a 2000-watt motor, a top speed of 25km/h and an impressive maximum range of 80km. It also features Segway’s Flash Charge technology, allowing for a full charge in just 3.5 hours, and a comprehensive 360-degree lighting system for enhanced visibility.

Segway F3 and F3 Pro

Designed for everyday comfort and practicality, the F3 and F3 Pro models offer a smooth and stable ride for your daily commute.

Both scooters have a top speed of 25km/h and provide a range of up to 70km. They come equipped with front hydraulic and rear elastomer suspension to handle city streets with ease, along with a larger footboard for improved comfort.

Recenlty there’s been a significant shift in South Australia that will legalize privately owned electric scooters from July 13, 2025, for riders aged 16 and over. These new regulations will permit e-scooters on footpaths and shared paths at a maximum speed of 10 km/h, and on roads with speed limits up to 50 km/h (or in bike lanes on roads up to 60 km/h) at a top speed of 25 km/h. Helmets will be mandatory, and riders will be subject to the same rules as motor vehicle drivers regarding alcohol, drugs, and mobile phone use.

This move places South Australia ahead of Victoria and New South Wales, where e-scooter usage remains more restricted. In both states, only commercially hired e-scooters are legal, and only within designated trial areas. The use of privately owned e-scooters on any public road, footpath, or bike lane remains illegal. Both Victoria and NSW have ongoing trials to assess the viability and safety of e-scooters before committing to wider legalization.

The key differences in regulations are clear: South Australia is opening its roads and paths to private e-scooters with specific speed limits for different environments, including footpaths. In contrast, Victoria and NSW currently prohibit all private e-scooters on public land and, within their commercial trials, forbid the use of hire e-scooters on footpaths entirely. While South Australia is providing a clear pathway for personal e-scooter ownership, the other two states are maintaining a more cautious, trial-based approach.

Pricing and Availability

Segway’s third-generation e-Scooters are now available now. While the show provided a great chance to get up close and personal with the scooter’s Segway brought their who range of products including ride on scooters, go-karts and more.

Segway GT3 SuperScooter: A3,499(RRPA3,999)

A3,499(RRPA3,999) Segway Max G3: A1,899(RRPA2,199)

A1,899(RRPA2,199) Segway F3 Pro: A$1,699 (includes a bonus helmet)

A$1,699 (includes a bonus helmet) Segway F3: A$1,399 (includes a bonus helmet)

For more information, head to https://www.segway.com.au