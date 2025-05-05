Semi Fleet Managers just got a new EV option with Scania G-Series EV Trucks offering 500kW from a 624kW battery

It looks like the future of trucking in Australia just took a big step forward. The Australian Design Rules approval has just been released (thanks @ZappedAU) for its G-Series battery-electric vehicle (BEV) truck.

Existing electric trucks in Australia primarily cater to last-mile delivery and some regional transport tasks. For instance, the Fuso eCanter has a Gross Vehicle Mass (GVM) of up to 8.55 tonnes, while SEA Electric’s SEA 300 series ranges from 4.5 to 8.5 tonnes GVM. Volvo’s FE and FL Electric models extend this slightly, with GVMs reaching up to 27 tonnes.

In contrast, the Scania NG G Series BEV, with its 3-axle configuration, boasts a significantly higher Gross Vehicle Mass of 31 tonnes (31,000kg). Furthermore, certain configurations can achieve a Gross Combination Mass (GCM) of up to 64 tonnes, putting it in the heavy-duty category alongside traditional diesel prime movers.

Underneath the Scania lies substantial power, a 500kW drivetrain and a large battery capacity of 624kWh using Lithium Ion Prismatic cells. Scania does list a smaller 520 kWh and larger 728 kWh variant on their website, so look out for those options in the future.

When it comes to range, Scania offers a BEV calculator on their website which suggests the range could be between 300 and close to 500kms dependent on the weight carried and weather conditions (try it yourself here).

Scania aren’t the first to introduce an EV truck to Australia, with Volvo introducing their electric prime mover, the FH Electric in 2024. The Scania G-Series BEV represents another really important option into this higher weight class.

This provides Australian transport operators with a zero-emission alternative for more demanding tasks that were previously only feasible with diesel trucks.

Multiple Configurations

Scania is offering the G-Series BEV in several configurations to suit different operational needs.

These include a 6×2 BEV with a single front axle and tandem rear axles, a 6×2*4 BEV with a slightly different rear axle configuration, and a 6×4 BEV for heavier-duty tasks.

This versatility will allow businesses to choose the right vehicle for their specific requirements.

Focus on Sustainability

This move from Scania aligns with the growing global push towards sustainable transport solutions. By introducing a fully electric truck to the Australian market, Scania is enabling businesses to reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to a cleaner environment.

While specific pricing and availability details for Australia haven’t been released yet, this announcement signals that the electric trucking revolution is well and truly underway Down Under.

We can expect more information regarding local specifications and launch timelines in the near future.

Below is a screenshot from the ADR approval posted on the ROVER website, an administration system for the Road Vehicle Standards (RVS) legislation.

For more information, head to Scania.