Seven took a rubbish corporate deal with Optus 5G, over streaming you the Tokyo Olympics in 4K

The Seven Network has the rights for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The event will be captured in stunning 4K quality. By now, you’ve likely invested in a lovely big 4K TV and you’re all set to watch the Olympics in 4K right?

Wrong. Chances are that when the 2020 Summer Olympics rolls around (starting on Friday, 24th July and ends on Sunday, 9th August), you’ll only be watching in HD.

Seven’s marketing boffins got together with Optus and came up with a rubbish promotion for 5G, that artificially restricts 4K streaming to customers on Optus’ 5G Network (basically nobody at this point).

Seven’s coverage of Tokyo 2020 in 4K will be exclusively available to Optus 5G Home customers via Fetch. I can’t think of a worse example of artificially restricting technology in a business deal that really hurts consumers.

When Australia invested billions of dollars into the NBN to upgrade our nation’s Internet connections, it’s exactly this kind of experience that it was supposed to support.

Part of the blame for these shenanigans needs to go to the IOC who sell the broadcast and streaming rights to the highest bidder. They should mandate this crap can’t happen. Buy the rights, stand up a service where you can get people to pay for it, or subsidise with ads, but don’t artificially limit it like this.

Who Seven decided to quote in the press release for this news speaks volumes about their motivations.. The Chief Revenue Officer, not the director of sports, or CTO, basically the money guy – Ick.

“This will be the most-watched Olympics and the biggest digital event in Australian streaming history. Seven’s coverage of the Olympics will be unprecedented, and with time zones differing by only one-hour, Tokyo 2020 will feel like a home Games for Australians. As our Australian athletes go for gold, Seven will be supporting them every step of the way, and through an exclusive partnership with Optus we will be able to deliver live event coverage in 4K Ultra HD exclusively to Optus 5G Home customers with Fetch Mighty set top boxes.” Seven West Media Chief Revenue Officer, Kurt Burnette

Optus recently launched 5G in the home and on the mobile is has 300 5G enabled-sites in Sydney, Canberra, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth as well as other key locations in NSW, Victoria and Queensland. There are plans for 1200 sites by March 2020.

Optus is a long-term sponsor of the Australian Olympic team and is looking forward to working with Seven, the Official Rights Holder Broadcaster to create a new pop-up 4K Ultra HD Linear Live streamed channel that will showcase the best premium live events from Seven’s coverage of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

“A partnership with Seven will allow us to showcase the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 in 4K Ultra HD for the first time over a 5G network in Australia to Fetch Mighty customers. This exclusive partnership is another element of our 5G ‘Video Experience Network’ which will allow us to ensure end-to-end delivery of 4K Ultra HD Video content to exclusive Optus customers. Australian’s appetite for 4K Ultra HD Video content is growing with anticipation following the launch of Optus 5G and we continue to work with premium Video On Demand content partners to build out their 4K Ultra HD offerings. Optus VP Product Development, TV and Content, Clive Dickens

To access the 4K Ultra HD channel of Seven’s coverage of Tokyo 2020, Optus customers will be required to have a Fetch Mighty, with an active Fetch subscription, a 4K-ready television and Optus 5G home broadband plan.

“Australians love their sport, and many have invested heavily in-home theatre systems to ensure the biggest and best possible viewing experience. The Olympic games represents the pinnacle in sports viewing, and Seven is set to provide unprecedented access during the 3 weeks of the Olympic Games. As a result of this partnership, Optus subscribers with a Fetch Mighty will be in for a special treat, with access for the first time ever to a 4K Ultra HD channel streaming Seven’s coverage of the Olympics. We are delighted to work with Optus and Seven on this ground-breaking initiative.” Fetch CEO, Scott Lorson

I really enjoy watching live sports and I really enjoy the Olympics. Regardless of that enjoyment, there’s no scenario where I switch to Optus and get a Fetch box. So basically the whole thing feels very anti-consumer and the best quality we could hope for is HD.

Much of the Rio Olympics back in 2016 was still broadcast in SD, 4 years on, I had much higher hopes, but looks like they’ve found another way to screw us over.