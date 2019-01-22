Share your latest Netflix binge to Instagram Stories

Netflix have announced they are making it possible to share your favourite Netflix shows to Instagram Stories, and help your friends, family and followers discover something new to watch.

With Netflix’s latest mobile app update, you will have the ability to share your latest Netflix binge favourite to Instagram Stories.

Netflix’s wants to make the mobile app more engaging for fans and while I think most of us watch on a larger display (TV or at least a laptop), firing the mobile app to share your favourites to Instagram will be something that’s easy, so expect to see it a lot more.

“We’re always on the lookout for ways to make it easier for members to share the Netflix titles they’re obsessing about and help them discover something new to watch. We hope our members enjoy this new feature!”

Netflix spokesperson