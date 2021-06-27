Shepparton finally getting public recharging locations for electric vehicles

The regional Victorian town of Shepparton has a population of around 65,000 people, but strangely has not had access to public recharging options for EV owners.

Thankfully that is about to change, courtesy of new electric vehicle chargers, being installed as part of the New Shepparton Art Museum Project (SAM).

This project was conceived back in 2014, and is scheduled to open to the public between 15-17 October 2021.

The new Shepparton Art Museum (SAM) is a 5-storey, 5,300m2 building housing the Museum, Visitor Centre, and the Kaiela Art Gallery and Studio. There’s also a café and event space, with a roof top viewing deck.

Located at the Victoria Lake Holiday Park, 536 Wyndham St, Shepparton the location has already been noticed by some keen EV owners who have shared photos on PlugShare.

These 4x EV Link chargers by Schneider Electric are designed to be destination chargers, as such offer a modest 12kW charging rate.

Thankfully the charging story in Shepparton is about to get even better with a 50kW charging location planned for just down the road, 8 Fraser St, Shepparton. This one will offer the most popular CCS2 connector and CHAdeMO on the Evie Network.

Nearby Mooroopna is also slated to get an Evie 50kW charger, listed as ‘coming soon’ at the 77 Mclennan St, Mooroopna.

Until these new suite of chargers, EV owners were really restricted to regular 240v charging, other than those who were able to use charger at Shepparton Jaguar Land Rover, which was only available during office hours on weekdays, located at 8/10 Carroll Rd, Shepparton East.

If you own an EV in Shepparton, the closest Fast Charging location is close to 50km away in Euroa.