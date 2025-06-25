Shokz OpenFit 2+ Tested: Better Sound, Longer Life, Physical Controls

Bone conduction pioneer Shokz has released the OpenFit 2+, an upgraded version of their popular open-ear headphones that maintains the brand’s signature situational awareness design while delivering meaningful improvements.

The $339 headphones represent a solid evolution rather than a revolutionary leap, focusing on enhanced audio quality and extended battery performance.

The OpenFit 2+ builds upon the foundation established by its predecessor with several notable upgrades.

Most significantly, the new model features dual drivers compared to the single driver configuration of the original OpenFit, alongside extended battery life and the addition of physical control buttons.

Call Quality was good while used during outdoor walks, apart from when it was very windy or standing near heavy traffic. The open nature of these headphones means they’re not great for those kinds of situations.

Unboxing

As you can see from the unboxing the new Openfit 2+ look similar to the previous Openfit Air but have less of a shiny surface and the ear hooks aren’t partly hollow anymore.

Enhanced Audio Technology

DualBoost Technology The standout feature is Shokz’s new DualBoost technology, which employs two individual speakers within each earbud. One extra-large low-frequency unit handles bass response, while an independent high-frequency unit manages treble reproduction.

DirectPitch 2.0 Sound Direction The second-generation DirectPitch technology promises more accurate sound delivery to your ears. According to Shokz’s testing, this reduces sound leakage by 2 to 5dB compared to the previous version, representing a 20% to 45% reduction in sound energy at 20cm distance.

Dolby Audio Support The OpenFit 2+ includes Dolby Audio processing, which can enhance depth and clarity when paired with compatible devices. This feature works best with phones and devices that support Dolby Audio decoding. My Pixel 8 Pro doesn’t have the support so I was unable to test this feature out.

Extended Battery Performance

48-Hour Total Playback The charging case provides up to 48 hours of total listening time, a substantial improvement over many competitors. Individual earbuds deliver up to 11 hours of continuous playback on a single charge.

Fast Charging Capability A quick 10-minute charge provides two hours of listening time. The wireless charging case is compatible with all Qi-certified wireless chargers, adding convenience for users with existing wireless charging setups.

Battery Longevity The OpenFit 2+ battery maintains at least 80% capacity retention after 500 charge cycles. This represents at least 2-3 years of heavy full to flat battery daily use for most users, providing good long-term value.

Physical Controls and Build Quality

Physical Button Integration Unlike touch-sensitive controls found on many wireless earbuds, the OpenFit 2+ features physical buttons as well for managing calls and music. This design choice reduces accidental activation and provides tactile feedback during use.

Water Resistance Rating The IP55 rating offers protection against sweat and water splashes, making them suitable for gym sessions and light outdoor activities. However, the charging case lacks water resistance, requiring careful handling in wet conditions.

Comparison with Previous Generation

The previous generation OpenFit Air, which can currently be found in some Australian stores at almost half the price of the new OpenFit 2+, remains an attractive option for budget-conscious buyers.

However, the OpenFit 2+ justifies its premium with significantly better battery life, wireless charging capabilities, and enhanced audio technology.

The dual-driver configuration in the OpenFit 2+ provides a noticeable improvement in audio separation and bass response compared to the single-driver setup in earlier models.

The enhanced DirectPitch 2.0 technology also reduces sound leakage by up to 45% compared to the previous generation.

Specification OpenFit 2+ OpenFit Air (Previous Gen) Driver Configuration Dual drivers (DualBoost technology) Single driver Battery Life (Earbuds) Up to 11 hours Up to 7 hours Total Battery Life Up to 48 hours Up to 28 hours Charging Case Wireless charging supported USB-C only Controls Physical buttons Touch controls Audio Enhancement Dolby Audio support Standard audio processing Water Resistance IP55 IP54 Battery Cycle Life 500 cycles (80% retention) Not specified RRP (Australia) A$339 A$169-199 (current retail)

Market Positioning

At A$339, the OpenFit 2+ sits in the premium segment of the open-ear headphone market. The pricing reflects the advanced features and build quality, though it may limit appeal to casual users who could find adequate performance in less expensive alternatives like the Openfit Air.

The headphones are available from 3 July in black and grey colour options through Shokz.com.au, Amazon, and JB Hi-Fi. Harvey Norman and additional retailers will stock them from 31 July.

Final Assessment

The OpenFit 2+ represents a thoughtful upgrade that addresses key limitations of earlier open-ear designs. The extended battery life, improved audio technology, and physical controls make it a compelling choice for users who prioritise situational awareness without compromising too heavily on sound quality.

While the price point may deter some potential buyers, the combination of features and build quality positions the OpenFit 2+ as a solid option in the growing open-ear headphone category.

