Shokz has added a lighter model to its OpenRun range, called the OpenRun Air 2. It is a bone conduction headphone for running, cycling, hiking and outdoor training that leaves your ear canals open. That means you can listen to music, podcasts or radio while still hearing what is happening around you.

Shokz says the Air 2 is more than 9% smaller than the original OpenRun and weighs 26.4 g. It has been on sale in Australia since September 2026 with a recommended retail price of $229.

Key Specifications

Type Open ear bone conduction sports headphones with neckband Weight 26.4 g (Mini size 25.9 g) Driver technology PremiumPitch 3.0, all metal bone conduction driver with dual coil and dual reed structure Battery life Up to 10 hours, 25% longer than OpenRun Quick charge 5 minutes for up to 2 hours of playback Charging port USB C Dust and water resistance IP67 Sound customisation 4 preset EQ modes and 2 custom EQ profiles in the Shokz App Calls AI powered noise reduction microphone Controls Physical buttons Sizes and colours Standard and Mini, in Black and Ice Blue Warranty 2 years (as listed by JB Hi-Fi) RRP $229

Shokz App

The OpenRun Air 2 can be customised by using the Shokz app and even found if you lose them in the house.

Key Features

A lighter neckband design

The OpenRun Air 2 weighs 26.4 g, which is more than 9% smaller than the OpenRun according to Shokz. The ear hooks follow the curve of the ear to spread pressure more evenly, and the centre of gravity sits further forward to reduce bounce while you move.

A fit that stays put

The unibody ear hooks and neckband use a memory alloy for stability. Because the band sits behind your head and hooks over each ear, it is difficult to knock loose. In my view that is a real advantage over earbuds that sit inside the ear, which can fall out and get lost.

Awareness of your surroundings

Bone conduction sends sound through the bones of your face, so your ears stay uncovered. You can hear traffic, other people and announcements while your audio plays. If you’re a runner this will make you feel safer.

Upgraded sound

The Air 2 uses Shokz’s PremiumPitch 3.0 driver, which Shokz says offers richer bass and more vocal detail than the OpenRun. Through the Shokz App you can choose from four preset EQ modes or set up two custom profiles.

Battery life and charging

Shokz rates the battery at up to 10 hours, an increase of 25% over the OpenRun. A 5 minute quick charge gives up to 2 hours of playback, and charging now uses a USB C port.

IP67 dust and water resistance

The rating is designed to cope with sweat and rain. Shokz says the headphones can be rinsed with water, but notes that protection can wear over time and that they should not be charged while wet. Personally I would suggest wiping them down if you sweat a lot, not washing regularly.

Controls and calls

Physical buttons give you direct control without needing to look at a screen. The microphone uses AI noise reduction to keep calls clearer in windy conditions, and Shokz says its own simulations showed an improvement over the OpenRun.

Impressions

The OpenRun Air 2 were comfortable for me almost straight away and the fit stayed fine even when jogging down the street.

Sound is a clear step up from the OpenRun model but does not match the OpenRun Pro 2, which adds an air conduction driver for extra bass and power.

Battery life and water resistance are excellent features so you won’t need to charge them more than once a day.

Open ear headphones do not offer noise cancellation, because that would defeat the purpose of hearing your surroundings. These kinds of headphones are not designed for audiophile level listening, and the same caution applies to bone conduction in general as well as open air headphones / buds in general. If you share an office or are in a quiet public area keep the volume moderate as people near you may be able to hear what you’re listening to.

Price and availability in Australia

The OpenRun Air 2 has an RRP of $229 and has been available in Australia since September 2026. You can buy it from the Shokz official website, the Shokz Amazon Store, and retailers including JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman. It comes in Black and Ice Blue, in both Standard and Mini sizes.

Verdict

The OpenRun Air 2 are a sensible choice for people who want to listen to music, podcasts or radio while staying aware of their surroundings. The neckband design also means it is unlikely to fall off, which is a common worry with earbuds.

If a bit better sound quality is your top priority, the OpenRun Pro 2 is the stronger option, but it costs more. If you really care about sound quality get over ear headphones.