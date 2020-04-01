Shutterstock using AI in mobile app for end-to-end mobile video workflows

Shutterstock have announced its large catalogue of footage is now available for license on iOS and Android. The clips are available in SD, HD, and 4K, making it great for your next mobile project, particularly if you need to get the job done without a PC.

If you are an Adobe Creative Cloud subscriber, then you have access to the fantastic Adobe Premiere Rush mobile video editor. Being able to browse, purchase and download Shutterstock’s 17 million videos, right from your phone.

Mobile video advertising is growing at a rapid pace. According to IAB in 2019, mobile video ad spending in Australia increased by 28.4% to $4.6 billion with video the fastest growing format, accounting for 44 per cent of total display.

Whether it’s a social media manager creating a video ad or a creative director building a footage collection on their commute, the Shutterstock app now supports a mobile-only workflow for footage content creators.

“As consumers spend more and more time on their devices, marketers are adapting their strategies to reach them there. As a result, we’ve seen many customers transition to mobile-only campaign creation and execution. This update enables a new generation of producers and content creators to access footage in seconds to quickly and easily create on-the-go — perhaps while on location. We are committed to continuously innovating our products and streamlining the creative process as the needs of our customers continue to evolve.” Jamie Elden, Chief Revenue Officer at Shutterstock.

Shutterstock are also leveraging AI in the mobile app. As you browse through content, the computer-vision powered discovery tool identifies and surfaces visually similar video, to help you surface more content that looks similar to a selected clip.

This proprietary Shutterstock technology relies on pixel data within images — rather than metadata collected through keywords and tagging — to help identify and surface relevant content.

You can explore Shutterstock’s footage offering on the customer application for iOS here and for Android here.