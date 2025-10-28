Slay Season is back! Bigger than ever at Zero Latency

The holidays are nearly upon us, and while that usually means Secret Santa gifts in the office, BBQs with friends and family but the legends over at Zero Latency VR are giving us a far better reason to celebrate. Their smash-hit festive game mode, Slay Season, is making a huge return, transforming their flagship zombie shooter into a snow-dusted, cheer-filled bloodbath.

What started as a limited-time experiment last year has clearly struck a chord with gamers looking for a unique holiday experience. Players were lining up to tackle the decidedly less-than-jolly undead, and the response was massive.

If you’ve never been to Zero Latency, it’s a fully immersive VR experience that I highly recommend trying it out, even if you have a VR setup at home, there’s nothing like moving around a warehouse, but feeling like you’re in a completely different environment, one that gets the heart racing.

The Return of Festive Chaos

The Slay Season experience takes the fan-favourite zombie survival game, Outbreak, and drenches it in holiday spirit. Think of it as a glorious blend of yuletide cheer and pure, unadulterated VR chaos. You’ll still be dodging hordes of the infected, but now they’re wearing Santa hats and the background score is peppered with jingling sleigh bells.

This year, Zero Latency isn’t messing around, extending the availability well past the usual short run.

The Slay Season mode is bookable now and will run all the way through to January 4, 2026 at their venues worldwide, including all the spots across Australia.

Why Slay Season Works

It might sound ridiculous to mix the festive season with a zombie apocalypse, but that’s exactly where the magic lies. Free-roam VR is already an incredibly immersive and social experience, and adding a shared cultural moment like Christmas only amplifies the fun. There’s something truly hilarious about lining up a headshot on a Santa-clad zombie.

“The response to Slay Season last year was phenomenal – fans couldn’t get enough of battling zombies in Santa hats. We knew we had to bring it back, and this time we’ve extended the season so even more players can join the fun.



There’s something really special about tapping into those shared seasonal moments – people love celebrating together, and Slay Season gives them a chance to do it in the most unexpected way. Whether it’s a group of friends, a family day out, or even a company Christmas party, it’s all about coming together, laughing, and making memories that last long after the holidays.” Zero Latency’s CMO, Hayley McKenzie

Zero Latency VR in Australia

Zero Latency is a local Aussie success story, delivering a truly unique free-roam VR experience that’s miles ahead of home consoles. Their technology allows groups of players to freely walk around a massive physical space while wearing a light backpack and VR headset, translating their movements directly into the virtual world with zero lag. It’s as close to stepping into a video game as you can get right now.

With locations spread across Australia, from major cities to key entertainment hubs, getting a squad together is simple. While specific pricing can vary based on location and time, a standard game session usually starts from around A$59 per person for a 30-45 minute experience. This makes it a great option for a unique group outing that doesn’t break the bank.

The Technology Under the Hood

Free-Roam Immersion

The experience relies on high-end PC backpacks and extremely precise optical tracking systems to map the real-world movements of players into the game world. This is what allows you to walk, duck, and move naturally without hitting any walls, because the virtual environment is designed to match the physical space.

Wireless Freedom

The lightweight VR backpack and completely wireless setup are crucial, eliminating the tethered feeling that often breaks immersion in at-home VR. This freedom is vital for the intense, cooperative gameplay required to survive an Outbreak scenario—or, in this case, Slay Season.

Social and Shared Experience

Unlike traditional gaming, free-roam VR encourages genuine, in-person teamwork. You’re actually talking to your teammates next to you, turning to cover their backs, and celebrating a close call in real-time, making it an excellent team-building activity or party event.

For more information, head to https://zerolatencyvr.com/