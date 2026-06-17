Snap SPECS are weird, I won’t be buying, will you?

Snapchat is big among some parts of the community and some parts of the world, and while their limited edition spectacles gained popularity many years ago, there’s been a massive gap before their first serious pair of glasses.

At the Augmented World Expo 2026, the company officially unveiled SPECS, its brand new, fully standalone augmented reality glasses that look like regular eyewear but pack the punch of a desktop computer.

This is not just another pair of smart glasses with a speaker and a camera slapped on the side, nor is it a massive headset that makes you look like a scuba diver in your own living room. Snap has managed to build a completely untethered, lightweight computing platform that sits comfortably on your face without a clumsy pocket puck or a thick cable running down your neck.

While that’s a knock against Apple’s Vision Pro, the comparison for me that makes the most sense is Meta’s Orien, which are augmented reality glasses that also lack the refinement of the Meta Ray-ban (gen 2 glasses). The reason I loved reviewing these recently is thanks to how closely they resemble standard glasses, rather than propose the owner accept a long list of compromises to access the latest tech.

Moving computing from your pocket to your face

For years, tech companies have forced us into a frustrating compromise when it comes to wearable hardware. You could choose lightweight AI glasses that are comfortable to wear but cannot actually display proper digital graphics, or you could opt for a massive mixed reality headset that offers great visuals but cuts you off from the real world.

SPECS markering suggests that compromise is no longer the case, but I’d argue that strongly. What is the culmination of more than a decade of research and development across optics, displays, and custom operating systems, I feel that another 12 months of minaturisation would have been a better option.

Snap has quietly filed more than 7,000 patents to make this hardware reality, moving its core augmented reality experience off smartphone screens and directly into the physical environment.

Evan Spiegel, Co-Founder and CEO, Snap Inc. said,

“SPECS are the beginning of a new era in computing. For decades, computers have asked us to look down, sit still, or step out of the moment. SPECS bring computing into the world around us where we live, work, learn, create, and connect.”

Aerospace materials and magic glass lenses

When you examine the physical design of SPECS, it becomes clear that Snap focused heavily on making these glasses comfortable enough to wear all day long. The frames are crafted from a high-performance Swiss TR90 polymer, which is a material highly regarded in premium eyewear for being incredibly durable, flexible, and lightweight.

Snap is offering the device in two different sizes to suit various face shapes, with the 47 mm model weighing a mere 132 grams and the slightly larger 52 mm version coming in at just 136 grams.

To put that into context, these fully standalone spatial computers weigh only a fraction of what traditional virtual reality headsets weigh. The lenses themselves feature electrochromic technology, which is inspired by the advanced smart windows found on modern Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.

With a quick adjustment, the lenses can transition from completely clear to deeply tinted in just 10 seconds, allowing you to use them seamlessly whether you are sitting in a dimly lit office or walking around outside under the harsh Australian sun.

For those of us who cannot see a foot in front of our faces without assistance, the glasses also support removable prescription inserts so everyone can get a perfectly clear view.

Evan Spiegel, Co-Founder and CEO, Snap Inc. said,

“The smartphone put our lives in our pockets. SPECS put computing into the world, where life actually happens.



SPECS are not designed to replace the world. They’re designed to bring computing into it.”

A massive cinema screen floating in your living room

The display tech inside SPECS is a massive engineering achievement that relies on a proprietary liquid crystal on silicon system.

This setup provides a 51-degree field of view with support for 16 million colours, delivering incredibly sharp contrast and smooth visuals that blend right into your surroundings.

Having a 51-degree field of view means that when you are working, it feels exactly like you have a crisp 24-inch desktop monitor floating right in front of you.

When you want to kick back and relax with some media streaming, that same display expands to match the visual real estate of a massive 115-inch home cinema screen placed about three metres away. To achieve this level of clarity without introducing ugly visual distortion, Snap completely redesigned the optical waveguide system from the ground up.

The new waveguide utilises billions of invisibly small nanostructures, which are so microscopic that more than 10,000 of them can fit comfortably on the very tip of a single human hair.

Dual processors and record breaking speed

Running a full spatial computer on your face requires an immense amount of processing power, which is why Snap packed two separate Snapdragon processors into the frames.

One processor is entirely dedicated to handling complex computer vision tasks and high-speed hand tracking, while the second chip focuses solely on rendering the interactive Lenses. This dual-processor architecture allows the glasses to achieve a record-low motion-to-photon latency of just 7 milliseconds, a figure that has been verified by advanced robotic measurement systems.

Low latency is incredibly important because it ensures that digital objects remain perfectly anchored to the real world without any sickening delay or jitter when you move your head. Despite all this heavy computational lifting, the battery performance is surprisingly practical for a first-generation standalone device.

You get up to four hours of continuous mixed-use battery life on a single charge, which includes streaming audio, watching videos, using interactive Lenses, running AI assistance, and viewing Bluetooth notifications.

When the power runs low, you can pop the glasses into the included premium charging case, which holds an extra four full charges on the go. That brings the total combined battery life up to 20 hours of mixed use before you ever need to look for a standard wall outlet.

Artificial intelligence that actually sees what you see

One of the most exciting aspects of SPECS is how it handles artificial intelligence, moving the technology away from simple text boxes. Instead of typing queries into a chat interface on your phone, the integrated context-aware AI can actually see the physical world exactly as you see it.

This allows the assistant to provide hands-free, real-time contextual help, such as displaying navigation directions on the footpath or giving you spatial measurements of a room you are standing in. The display setup also makes it incredibly easy to open up a digital whiteboard anywhere, cast your laptop screen, or transform a tiny cafe table into a fully functional multi-monitor workspace.

Snap has already opened the doors to hundreds of developer-built experiences that show off what the platform can do when freed from traditional glass screens.

Users can load up Lenses that help them read the green while playing golf, overlay step-by-step interactive music lessons directly onto a real drum kit, or use educational tools like Vector Fields to make invisible physics forces visible to the naked eye.

Evan Spiegel, Co-Founder and CEO, Snap Inc said,

“With SPECS, AI is not intelligence trapped in a chat box. It is intelligence that can see what you see, understand what you’re trying to do, and help you in the moment.



SPECS only work if people trust them. Privacy has to be built in from the very beginning.”

Building a massive ecosystem for spatial developers

Hardware is only as good as the software that runs on it, and Snap is making a massive push to ensure developers have everything they need to build great experiences. Over the past 18 months, the company has quietly shipped 10 major updates to its dedicated Snap OS, introducing more than 40 new features and advanced developer tools.

To accelerate things further, Snap is introducing agentic development for creating SPECS Lenses directly inside Lens Studio.

This new workflow is designed to help developers quickly explore ideas, prototype concepts, test functionality, debug code, and optimise their applications using AI assistance. A developer preview of this system is rolling out today across popular coding environments including Claude Code, Codex, and Cursor.

Snap also launched the SPECS Spatial Benchmark to help teams accurately evaluate how different AI models perform when tackling complex real-world spatial tasks. Additionally, a new Migration Agent will help developers port their existing software projects over to the SPECS platform with minimal friction.

For advanced creators who want to push the hardware to its absolute limits, a new Native Development Kit allows teams to bring their own custom code and external libraries directly into the Lens Studio ecosystem.

Putting user privacy at the core of the experience

As technology moves closer to our bodies and into more personal form factors, privacy becomes an absolute dealbreaker for consumers.

Snap is acutely aware of the potential backlash surrounding face-worn cameras, which is why the company has adopted a strict privacy-first framework for SPECS. The glasses feature a highly prominent LED recording indicator light on the frame that glows brightly whenever the cameras are capturing video or photo content.

The operating system also implements strict permission prompts that require clear user consent before any application can access sensitive data. To keep your personal details as secure as possible, Snap prioritises on-device data processing over cloud computing whenever it can.

Users retain absolute, granular control over exactly what data gets stored on the device, synchronised to the cloud, shared with friends, or permanently deleted from the system.

Pricing and when you can get them in Australia

To celebrate the massive hardware launch, Snap has unveiled a massive global marketing campaign shot by fashion photographer Steven Meisel. The campaign features an eclectic group of prominent creative visionaries including Jimmy Butler, Imogen Heap, Hoyeon, Jack Harlow, and Kaia Gerber.

Each of these creators has been working closely behind the scenes with Snap to design exclusive, customized SPECS experiences that will officially debut later this year. SPECS are available for pre-order today in the United States, the United Kingdom, and France with an official retail price of $2,195 USD.

Securing a pre-order requires a $200 USD refundable deposit, with the first consumer units scheduled to begin shipping to customers this upcoming autumn.

While that US price converts to roughly A$3,110 before local taxes, Snap has explicitly stated that it is working hard to bring the AR glasses to Australian shores as soon as humanly possible.

We will keep you completely updated as soon as local Australian pricing and retail availability dates are locked in by the local team.

For more information, head to Snap Inc.