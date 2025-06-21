Snap’s next-gen Spectacles are coming in 2026 as a standalone AR computer

Snap Inc. is making its most ambitious play yet in the race for our faces, announcing its next-generation Spectacles will launch to the public in 2026. After more than a decade of development and an investment exceeding A$4.5 billion, this new device, simply called Specs, represents a monumental leap beyond its predecessors.

This is not just another pair of camera glasses; it’s a lightweight, fully standalone augmented reality computer designed to merge our digital and physical worlds.

The 2026 launch window is a calculated move, positioning Snap to potentially beat tech giants like Meta and Apple to market with a consumer-ready, untethered AR device. The company is betting that by getting this hardware into the hands of its massive creator community first, it can build a rich ecosystem of experiences that will define the next era of computing.

A standalone AR computer

Unlike many other smart glasses that require a connection to a phone or a separate processing puck, the new Specs are entirely self-contained.

Powered by Snap OS, they are a true wearable computer, packing all the necessary hardware into a lightweight and comfortable glasses form factor that you can wear without being wired to anything.

Next-generation optics and display

At the heart of the experience are the dual 3D waveguide displays, which overlay digital creations onto the real world. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel has noted “pretty meaningful improvements to the wave guide in the optical engine,” which is what enables the device’s smaller, lighter design while increasing its power.

The display also features a dynamic brightness of up to 2000 nits, ensuring AR Lenses are vibrant and visible both indoors and out.

AI at its core

Artificial intelligence is deeply integrated into the new Specs, featuring powerful multimodal capabilities through partnerships with OpenAI and Google’s Gemini. This allows developers to create Lenses that can see, hear, and understand the world around the user to provide real-time assistance.

This “spatial intelligence” can label objects, translate text on a menu with Super Travel, or even suggest recipes with Cookmate based on the ingredients it sees in your fridge.

A powerful developer ecosystem

Snap is empowering its 400,000-strong developer community with a sophisticated suite of tools. The updated Lens Studio now includes a Depth Module API, which allows AI to anchor digital objects accurately in a 3D space, and an Automated Speech Recognition API that supports over 40 languages. The goal is to make building compelling AR experiences as accessible as possible.

The vision presented by Snap’s leadership is one of a more natural and intuitive form of technology.

“We believe the time is right for a revolution in computing that naturally integrates our digital experiences with the physical world. We couldn’t be more excited about the extraordinary progress in artificial intelligence and augmented reality that is enabling new, human-centred computing experiences. We believe Specs are the most advanced personal computer in the world, and we can’t wait for you to see for yourself.” – Evan Spiegel, CEO, Snap Inc.

Built for shared experiences

A key part of Snap’s strategy revolves around social and shared AR. The company is building tools to make it easy for creators to design multiplayer games and collaborative experiences. This focus leverages Snapchat’s core strength as a social platform, encouraging users to interact with each other through the technology, rather than being isolated by it.

Location-based AR unlocked

A major partnership with Niantic will integrate its Visual Positioning System (VPS) into Lens Studio and Specs. This will allow for the creation of a shared, AI-powered map of the world, enabling persistent, location-based AR experiences tied to real-world landmarks.

Developers will also have access to a Fleet Management app to manage multiple devices for events and guided navigation tools to create AR tours for museums or venues.

Availability and pricing

Snap is targeting a public launch for the new Spectacles sometime in 2026. While they are clearly aimed at the consumer market, a specific Australian release date and local pricing have not yet been announced. Given the advanced technology, the price will be a key factor in its adoption, but for now, we’ll have to wait and see.

For more information, head to https://www.spectacles.com/