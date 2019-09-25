Some lucky Aussies are getting free upgrades to Model 3 Performance Stealth

Tesla are finally delivering Model 3s to Australian customers at scale, with dozens per day now sharing photos of their new pride and joy online.

In what we understand to be a end of quarter push to get all deliveries out the door, some customers are getting an amazing offer.

Multiple Model 3 purchasers have now confirmed that they have received a phone call from Tesla offering them a free upgrade from the Long Range AWD model that they ordered, to the Performance Stealth model.

So what’s going on here? It appears to be a reassignment of stock from cancelled orders in an effort to deliver as many cars that have arrived in Australia as possible.

If you’re one of these lucky people, you’ll get a much better car for the same dollars. The Performance Stealth, officially known as the Long Range AWD Performance, it features a slight drop in range from 620km (NEDC), down to a still very healthy 560km, while the big benefit is a drop in the 0-100km/hr time from 4.5 to just 3.4 seconds. This is largely thanks to a bigger battery and better inverter, over the LR AWD.

On all levels this is an amaizng deal and will likely only be offered to a lucky few.

Given the model is no longer being made any more, it’s likely Tesla staff are under instruction to move those models which were build as much as 2 months ago. The Long Range AWD models would be fairly easy to reallocate and therefore a lower priority to move before the end of September.

Personally I ordered and will take delivery of my Model 3 Performance Stealth next monday.