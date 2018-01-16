Something awesome just happened in video games

When new cars are announced, there’s usually months or even years before we see them on the road. This means any excitement over the announcement is often short-lived, given your interaction with the vehicle is significantly postponed, but today, something awesome happened.

This week, Hyundai announced an all-new Veloster N model at the North American International Auto Show. The car features aggressive styling and performance to match, with a 2.0L turbocharged engine delivering 202kW at 6,000 rpm (estimated) and up to 353Nm of torque from 1,450-4,700 rpm (estimated) for responsive, thrilling performance at every RPM range. The Veloster N clutch also uses a double-layer facing clutch disc design for increased burst strength and torque capability. In addition, the powertrain sports a multi-mode, high-flow active sport exhaust system with a variable exhaust actuator. In N mode, this system yields an exhilarating engine over-run exhaust crackle during spirited-driving upshifts and rev-matched downshifts.

All that sounds amazing, so what about climbing behind the wheel, well today you can.. despite the car not due to start production until September 2018 in Ulsan, Korea. Today, Turn10 Studios released the 2019 Hyundai Veloster N and Turbo Free Car Pack features two amazing Hyundai performance models available in Forza7 today.

This is a great step forward for racing fans and incredibly smart by Hyundai to allow the game to do this. To achieve this there was undoubtedly some seriously strict non-disclosure agreements, given the development team were digitally developing an unannounced car. What it does for Hyundai fans is provide them a way to connect with the vehicle, continue their excitement, right through to the showroom arrival of the Veloster N.

We know that modern vehicle development means that digital versions of the vehicles are created and painstakingly iterated on to ensure the final product is perfect. Taking these digital models and providing them to gaming companies is an incredibly positive move for the industry and has a chance to boost pre-orders for upcoming vehicles. I for one definitely hope this isn’t the last time we see this incredibly quick, vehicle announcement to in-game turnaround.

One last thing, the Hyundai Veloster N and Turbo Car Pack are free, so if you have Forza7, go try it out.