Sonos 27 lands with presets, network diagnostics, and an AI voice engine

Sonos has kicked off the next chapter of its platform roadmap with Sonos 27, rolling out a batch of software upgrades designed to address lingering community frustrations and modernize everyday system control.

After spending much of the past two years rebuilding trust following its bumpy app overhaul, the company is shifting gears from basic stability fixes to meaningful workflow features. Leading the charge this week are two practical additions: Presets, which allow multi-room volume and playback states to be locked into single-tap shortcuts, and a dedicated System Health diagnostic dashboard. Sitting alongside them is an ambitious new conversational AI model named Sonos 27voice, currently entering early access.

Fixing daily routines with presets

If you have ever hosted a dinner party or tried to orchestrate weekend morning listening across different zones, you know the routine. You pick an album, group the lounge room with the dining area and kitchen, and then spend two minutes manually dragging individual volume sliders so you do not blast anyone sitting near a bookshelf speaker.

Presets aim to eliminate that repetition entirely. Rather than saving just a playlist or a single room grouping, Presets act as a macro for an entire multi-room state.

You set up your preferred configuration once by selecting which music plays in each room, which specific speakers join the group, and their exact volume levels. The Sonos app then saves that setup as an interactive tile directly on your home screen or within the Presets menu.

When you want that specific environment back, tapping the preset applies the whole mix instantly. The app also lets you convert any active listening session into a preset on the fly via the context menu on the System tab, which makes capturing a great weekend vibe seamless.

Built-in system diagnostics

Anyone who has run a multi-speaker wireless sound system over mesh home Wi-Fi knows that network quirks happen. Until now, tracking down why a single speaker dropped off required digging into obscure support menus or submitting diagnostic logs blindly to tech support.

Rolling out inside app version 91 on iOS and version 92 on Android, the new System Health tool lives directly inside the in-app Help Centre. It provides a visual status board of every hardware component connected to your account.

At top level, the dashboard displays connection status, active Wi-Fi SSID, and total connected room counts. Tapping into any system breaks down connection type across wired Ethernet or wireless links, router equipment flags, and product lists grouped by room. Crucially, if a specific speaker encounters interference or disconnects, the interface proactively highlights the affected unit rather than leaving you guessing.

Conversational music playback with Sonos 27voice

Alongside utility features, Sonos is making a clear push toward modern natural language processing. Following the earlier introduction of developer-focused tools like the Sonos 27mcp server protocol for external assistants, the company has introduced Sonos 27voice.

Unlike legacy voice platforms that require rigid syntax or exact track titles, Sonos 27voice uses a conversational model tailored around mood, era, and vague descriptions. Instead of asking for a specific artist, users can request music using descriptive prompts such as asking for a mix of jazz and folk for a dinner gathering, or requesting popular hits from a specific year directly to a single room like the kitchen.

For listeners who value privacy or zero latency for basic volume and playback adjustments, the existing offline Sonos Voice Control engine remains completely untouched and functional on compatible hardware.

Australian availability and early access rollout

Presets rolled out globally on 3 November across both iOS and Android. The System Health dashboard is currently rolling out across app version 91 on iOS, with Android version 92 following closely behind.

The rollout for Sonos 27voice will take longer to land locally. Early access waitlists open on 6 November 2026, with the first wave of tester access starting on 12 November. Initial testing is restricted to US English.

Australian owners can sign up for the waitlist directly from the Sonos app while on their local home Wi-Fi network. While full general availability in Australia and international markets is scheduled for early 2027, local users who get off the waitlist can activate the feature by heading to Settings, General settings, Voice assistants, and selecting Set up on the Sonos 27voice Early Access tile.

For more information, head to Sonos

.