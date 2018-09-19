Sony just announced the PlayStation Classic

When the first PlayStation came out, most of you were probably not even born yet, but some 20 years after it’s release, Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that PlayStation Classic is coming.

Its a miniature games console that mirrors the look of the original PlayStation and comes preloaded with 20 original games. It will launch in limited quantities on December 3, 2018, in Japan, North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

The PlayStation Classic will cost you A$149.99.

The original PlayStation made its debut in Japan on December 3, 1994, and with landmark innovations such as enabling real-time 3DCG rendering and adopting CD-ROMs had a huge impact on the games industry in the 1990s and beyond.

The design of the PlayStation Classic resembles PlayStation, including the button layout, as well as controllers and outer package, but in a miniature size, it is 45% smaller on the sides and 80% smaller in volume than the original console. Pre-loaded with 20 PlayStation games such as Final Fantasy VII (SQUARE ENIX Co., LTD.), Jumping Flash! (SIE), R4 RIDGE RACER TYPE 4, Tekken 3 (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc.), and Wild Arms (SIE). PlayStation Classic is a perfect fit for nostalgic PlayStation fans that enjoyed playing the original PlayStation as well as gamers new to PlayStation who want to experience classic PlayStation games from the 1990s.