South Australia secures up to 1 GW of AI data centre infrastructure

Artificial intelligence has a massive appetite for electricity, and South Australia is stepping up to feed the beast. ASX-listed clean energy company 1414 Degrees has just announced a major agreement to build a huge AI data centre campus near Port Augusta.

The company has signed a Heads of Agreement with an Australian data centre operator to develop up to 1 gigawatt of AI infrastructure at its Aurora Energy Precinct. That is 1,000 megawatts of processing muscle, backed by local solar generation and grid-scale battery storage.

If you have been following the explosion of generative AI over the past few years, you know the biggest bottleneck right now is not just GPU supply. The real constraint on training the next generation of artificial intelligence models is finding enough firm, clean power to keep thousands of high-performance chips running around the clock.

Solving the massive AI energy problem in regional South Australia

Training large language models requires an immense amount of continuous electricity. Running clusters of tens of thousands of modern GPUs generates massive thermal loads and drains power grids faster than traditional cloud workloads ever did.

Data centre developers across the globe are scrambling for sites that offer three critical ingredients: heavy power capacity, fast grid connectivity, and high-volume cooling water. 1414 Degrees happens to sit on a goldmine of land and energy infrastructure in South Australia that ticks every single box.

The Aurora Energy Precinct sits on a massive 15.8 square kilometre parcel of land near Port Augusta. The site boasts up to 900 MW of solar generation potential, an approved 140 MW / 280 MWh battery energy storage system, high-voltage transmission lines, and existing fibre and water access.

A 3-stage rollout to bring gigawatt scale online

Building out a full gigawatt of infrastructure does not happen overnight. The partnership outlines a clever, phased approach that allows compute hardware to start humming almost immediately rather than waiting years for major transmission line upgrades.

Under the agreement, the unnamed Australian data centre operator receives exclusive access to an initial 40-hectare plot within the precinct. The development will unfold across three distinct phases as generation and transmission infrastructure scales up.

Phase one kicks off with an initial 17 MW starter campus utilizing a recently announced 33kV grid connection. This allows the partnership to deploy early compute capacity and begin generating revenue almost right away.

Phase two steps up to a substantial 200 MW anchor campus once the larger 275kV transmission line comes online. This stage will plug directly into Aurora’s co-located solar and battery assets to provide cheap, clean power during peak production hours.

Phase three represents the ultimate vision, expanding the footprint incrementally toward 1,000 MW as additional solar generation and long-duration thermal storage are built out across the precinct.

Why modular containerized compute makes total sense

One of the most interesting aspects of this deal is the choice of modular data centre technology. Instead of building monolithic concrete data halls that take five years to construct and become obsolete in ten, modular setups use high-density, containerized compute units.

These modular pods are designed specifically to operate alongside variable renewable energy and energy storage systems. They can be deployed rapidly on site, scaled up in blocks, and upgraded or relocated as chip architecture evolves.

When hardware cycles move at the breakneck pace of modern AI chips, flexibility is everything. Being able to drop pre-fabricated, liquid-cooled compute modules right next to a giant solar farm and battery bank is a massive competitive advantage.

Land and power meet capital and operating expertise

The division of responsibilities under the proposed deal structure is straightforward and play-to-strength. 1414 Degrees provides the development site, high-voltage grid connections, fiber infrastructure, and behind-the-meter renewable power.

The data centre partner brings the necessary investment capital, specialized technical designs, and operational capability required to run high-density AI infrastructure. 1414 Degrees receives long-term revenue streams from land access leases, energy supply agreements, and precinct management services.

Both companies are now working toward definitive agreements while continuing discussions with SA Power Networks, ElectraNet, and local authorities to secure final connection approvals.

Global tech giants are hunting for Australian clean energy

This partnership arrives at a time when global technology heavyweights are actively searching for massive power capacity in Australia. Leading AI research labs such as Anthropic have publicly stated requirements for 500 MW sites in Australia to support future model training needs.

At the same time, major cloud providers including Microsoft, Amazon, and Google have committed to powering 100 percent of their data operations with renewable energy. Finding large, contiguous sites with pre-approved grid connections and co-located renewables in Australia is incredibly difficult.

South Australia has positioned itself as a world leader in renewable energy generation, frequently running on over 70% wind and solar. By matching that clean energy profile with gigawatt-scale compute land, the state becomes an extremely attractive destination for global tech capital.

This agreement validates Aurora’s strategy of attracting energy-intensive industries to a site purpose-built for renewable generation, storage and grid connectivity. The 33kV connection lets us start generating value from part of the precinct now, while the 275kV build-out and Aurora’s solar and battery storage development continue in parallel. – Dr Kevin Moriarty, Executive Chairman, 1414 Degrees.

The bigger picture for Australian tech and energy

For 1414 Degrees, this announcement represents a major strategic pivot toward co-locating heavy industrial energy users directly at the point of generation. Instead of selling all its solar power back into a wholesale market that often sees negative pricing during peak sunny periods, the company can sell energy behind the meter directly to a high-demand customer.

For the Australian tech ecosystem, securing local AI training infrastructure is crucial for sovereign capabilities. Having gigawatt-scale compute campuses operating on home soil ensures local researchers, startups, and enterprises have access to low-latency processing without relying entirely on overseas facilities.

While there are still definitive contracts to finalize and transmission milestones to hit, this agreement marks one of the most ambitious clean-powered compute projects ever announced in Australia. We will be watching closely as the project progresses through its connection stages in South Australia.

For more information, head to 1414 Degrees.