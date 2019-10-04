SpaceX wins NASA contract to shoot asteroids out of the sky

NASA has officially announced another contract is going to Elon Musk’s SpaceX. This will see SpaceX provide launch services for the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission. While...
Posted by on October 4, 2019

NASA has officially announced another contract is going to Elon Musk’s SpaceX. This will see SpaceX provide launch services for the agency’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission.

While DART is a fancy title, the reality is that this will form part of earths defences against rogue asteroids that may hurdle towards the earth and threaten our existence. It’d also be pretty handy to ‘redirect’ asteroids that were heading towards any critical (and expensive) infrastructure in the sky, like satellites delivering internet, TV and more.

Kinetic impactor is a technique to deflect an asteroid by colliding a spacecraft with it at high speed. This mission will be the first-ever to demonstrate that capability.

With SpaceX planning missions to take humans to Mars, it’s clear they have an invested interest in resolving this threat, albeit a fairly low likelihood of a collision, the result would be devastating.

The DART mission currently is targeted to launch in June 2021 on a Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 4E at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

By using solar electric propulsion, DART will intercept the asteroid Didymos’ small moon in October 2022, when the asteroid will be within 11 million km of Earth. 

The total cost for NASA to launch DART is approximately $69 million, which includes the launch service and other mission-related costs.

Elon shared his excitement about the announcement on Twitter.

Tags
Categories
General

Creator of techAU, Jason has spent the dozen+ years covering technology in Australia and around the world. Bringing a background in multimedia and passion for technology to the job, Cartwright delivers detailed product reviews, event coverage and industry news on a daily basis.
No Comment

Leave a Reply

Related Posts