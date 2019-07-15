Special Effects giant ILM selects Sydney for 5th office

Today, one of the biggest visual effects company’s on the planet chose to expand operations to Australia. Industrial Light and Magic are the artists that created the amazing VFX in blockbuster Hollywood series like Spiderman, Avengers, Star Wars, The Mummy, Jurassic Park, James Bond, and Hitman to name a few.

Founded by director George Lucas, the company started 44 years ago in California, but has expanded to Vancouver, London, Singapore and now Sydney.

Having such a major international company like Industrial Light and Magic deciding to setup in Australia should be considered as a huge credit to the country. We all know Australian actors are well respected in Australia, but so are the people behind the scenes.

ILM Sydney will help the company continue its work on a number of upcoming films that leverage the Australian landscape in their works.

While available talent was one draw card, so was the financial incentives offered by the state and federal Governments.

The NSW Berejiklian Government facilitated the deal with a 10% tax discount and $500,000 grant under new post, digital and VFX (PDV) funding.

While attracting a business like ILM to Australia costs money, that should be returned many times over with jobs, taxes and eventually tourism dollars.

If you’re a CG Artist or VFX Professional, you’ll be excited to learn that ILM Sydney are recruiting and currently have an expression of interest open on their website.

The list of jobs on offer already is actually really impressive given the Sydney branch was announced today, these guys don’t muck around.

The available jobs span a wide variety of technical disciplines including CG Supervisor, Compositing Supervisor, Media Systems Engineer, Linux Systems Administration, Network Engineer, Production Coordinator, Production Manager, Senior recruiter and many more.