SpinTel enters the chat.. 500/50Mbps Plan for just $74/month as NBN delivers on the promise

Australian telco SpinTel has just entered this year’s agressive NBN pricing game, announcing a new 500/50Mbps FTTP plan for just A$74 per month.

Regular readers of techAU will know we’ve been covered the price changes from ISPs. In July, Exetel simplified their product lineup with a single 500/50Mbps speeds for A$80. This was followed up by Tangerine offering a deal at just A$68.90pm for the first 6 months, then $88.90 ongoing.

Now it seems SpinTel, one of the largest privately-owned ISPs in Australia, offering an incredibly low A$74 per month for 6 months, then $84.95 ongoing.

It’s important to remember that the old days of being locked into contracts is gone, so if you’re prepared to do a bit of work to pay the lowest amount possible, you could sign up, take advantage of the lower price for 6 months, then switch again.

These new low-cost, ultra-fast internet plans are seriously impressive, and it seems the NBN is finally delivering on its original promise.

The demand for high-speed internet is skyrocketing as remote work, 4K streaming, and smart home devices become the norm. SpinTel’s 500/50Mbps plan is designed to handle the needs of modern households, from large families to professionals running bandwidth-hungry applications. It’s a direct response to NBN Co’s upcoming wholesale speed upgrades, giving customers access to faster uploads now.

If that’s not enough, you can get 750/50Mbps for just A$80 per month from Spintel, for the first 6 months, which then becomes A$90.95per month, still representing amazing value if you can take advantage of the speeds.

“NBN Co’s speed upgrades are coming in September, but many households need that extra bandwidth now. We’re giving our customers the chance to get ahead of the rollout and enjoy faster upload speeds today, without paying top dollar.



Our new 500/50Mbps plan is ahead of the curve, priced at just $74 a month for the first six months, then $84.95 ongoing. It’s rare to see this level of performance at such an accessible price. In fact, it’s often better value to upgrade to 500/50 than stay on legacy 100/20 plans, especially when you compare it to other high-speed options on the market,” Liam Bal, CEO, SpinTel.

Eligibility depends on your address’s NBN compatibility, so it’s worth checking availability. Compared to other high-speed plans—like Exetel’s recent 500/50Mbps offering for A$80 per month—SpinTel’s pricing sets a new benchmark for value.

It’s also worth remembering that data caps are also dissapearing, with these new lower-priced offering often having unlimited data, great for those of us who like trying new games each month on steam, which often now account for tens of gigabytes each.

For more information, head to spintel.net.au.