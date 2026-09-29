Stake adds PayID support to make purchasing US stocks easier

When an international tech stock drops on earnings or an investment opportunity presents itself on Wall Street, the last thing you want is your money sitting in clearance limbo. For anyone who actively invests in US shares from Australia, getting cash into your buying power quickly, securely, and without extra fees is just as critical as the trades you make.

Aussie retail brokerage platform Stake is tackling that friction head-on. The company has announced an overhaul of its domestic cash management infrastructure, taking direct ownership of its underlying financial systems.

Backed by institutional banking partners JP Morgan and National Australia Bank (NAB), Stake is introducing native PayID support, individual BSB and account numbers, and tighter account security controls.

The update means funding your portfolio will soon feel identical to sending money to a mate, but it also comes with hard cut-off dates that require existing users to update their saved banking details.

Why Stake became a household name for Aussie investors

Stake originally launched back in 2017 to solve a frustrating, expensive problem. At the time, buying US shares from Australia was buried under old-school brokerage paperwork, high minimum order thresholds, and steep foreign exchange markups from the big four banks.

Stake opened the door by offering direct, digital-first access to thousands of US stocks and ETFs through a clean mobile app. Fractional share trading meant everyday investors could buy into market heavyweights like Tesla, Apple, Nvidia, and Microsoft without needing thousands of dollars upfront for a single share. That accessibility quickly made it a go-to platform for Australian capital looking overseas.

Since then, the platform has matured significantly. It brought in full ASX trading under a CHESS-sponsored model with flat A$3 brokerage, added pre-market and after-hours trading sessions for US markets, and rolled out Stake Super for self-managed super funds. Today, it remains one of the most widely used investing apps in the country.

The persistent friction of funding your brokerage balance

Executing a trade on a modern app takes a fraction of a second, but funding your trading wallet has always involved compromises.

Australian investors using Stake have traditionally navigated a few different pathways to get Australian dollars into the platform:

Direct bank transfers: You could copy a designated BSB and account number into your banking portal. Because these accounts were historically routed through third-party digital wallet provider Airwallex, funds cleared reliably, but first-time transfers often hit verification delays while domestic banks ran fraud checks on intermediate fintech rails.

Card payments and mobile wallets: Options like Apple Pay, Google Pay, debit cards, and credit cards deliver instant buying power on the spot, but they carry merchant card processing surcharges. Paying an upfront percentage fee simply to deposit your own money immediately eats into your portfolio returns before you purchase a single asset.

Direct debits: Scheduled direct debits avoided manual entries, but multi-day clearance windows meant you had to plan investments well in advance.

In a market where Australian domestic banking has largely shifted to real-time Osko payments, waiting hours or days for investment cash to land felt out of step with everyday consumer expectations.

Dedicated PayIDs and direct bank connections

Stake’s migration to direct rails with NAB and JP Morgan brings several practical quality-of-life upgrades to how money moves into the app.

The headline feature is native PayID integration. Instead of having to look up and copy a six-digit BSB and eight-digit account number every time you want to top up your balance, Stake will generate a dedicated PayID tied directly to your individual account.

This allows you to open your regular Australian banking app, select PayID as the transfer type, paste your personal Stake identifier, and send funds over the New Payments Platform (NPP). For the vast majority of Australian banks, those deposits hit your account within seconds, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, without deposit card fees.

If you prefer standard direct entry transfers from your desktop banking portal, Stake is also issuing brand-new BSB and account numbers directly connected to the updated banking infrastructure.

On the security front, Stake is introducing a tighter protection layer that requires a single linked external Australian bank account in your own name for both deposits and withdrawals. This direct connection ensures that even if an unauthorised third party compromised your account credentials, funds could not be redirected to an unverified third-party account.

Key rollout dates and action items for investors

Stake is phasing in the migration over several months, but there are two dates every user needs to keep track of:

13 October 2026: Stake will begin rolling out new BSBs, account numbers, and personal PayIDs to customers. Users will receive an in-app prompt and an email notification as soon as their specific details become active.

27 January 2027: The old account numbers will officially stop accepting incoming deposits. Any transfer sent to the old details after this date will fail and bounce back to your sending bank account, a process that can take up to 10 business days to clear.

If you only deposit money manually when you want to buy shares, managing the change is straightforward. Once your details are generated in October, open the Stake app, head to the Balances screen, copy your new PayID or bank numbers, and save them in your bank app.

If you have automated recurring transfers set up to dollar-cost average into shares each payday, you will need to log into your online banking, delete your saved Stake payee entry, and create a fresh scheduled transfer using your new PayID or account numbers before the January deadline.

Cutting out intermediate digital wallets in favour of direct domestic banking rails is a welcome operational upgrade. Dedicated PayID support removes friction from the deposit pipeline, letting you deploy capital into the market exactly when you want to.

If you want to sign up and give the platform a run, use my referral link: https://hellostake.com/r/JASONC456

For more information, head to Stake.