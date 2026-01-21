Starlink shakes up Australian internet market, now starts at A$69pm, no upfront hardware costs

Starlink shakes up Australian internet market with new tiered pricing and no upfront hardware costs

If you have been following the satellite internet space, you know Starlink has been a massive game-changer for regional and rural Australians. Today, the Elon Musk-led company has dropped a significant update that makes high-speed satellite internet more accessible than ever before.

In a fresh email sent to Australian subscribers and prospective customers, Starlink has announced a major shift in their service structure. We are moving away from a one-size-fits-all model toward a more flexible, tiered approach that mirrors traditional NBN plans.

The biggest headline here is the price point, which now starts at just A$69 per month. For those who have been hesitant to make the jump due to the high barrier of entry, this might be the moment you have been waiting for.

New residential tiers tailored for speed

Starlink is introducing two primary residential plans in Australia to better serve different household needs. Previously, users essentially paid for “as fast as it goes,” but now there is a clear distinction in speed caps and pricing.

The first tier is Residential 100 Mbps, described as a reliable and affordable home internet service for seamless connectivity. This plan targets those who need consistent speeds for browsing and streaming without the premium price tag.

For power users, the Residential 200 Mbps plan offers faster, reliable internet service for everyday home use with speeds up to 200 Mbps. This provides the headroom needed for large family households with multiple 4K streams and heavy gaming requirements.

Goodbye upfront hardware costs

Perhaps even more significant than the monthly subscription change is the update to hardware acquisition. One of the biggest complaints about Starlink has historically been the steep upfront cost for the dish and router.

The latest promotional material states there is now “No upfront hardware cost” for service in select areas. This pivot to a $0 upfront model drastically lowers the entry cost, which was previously several hundred dollars.

By removing the hardware hurdle, Starlink is positioning itself as a direct competitor to fixed-wireless NBN and even some fiber connections. It turns the service into a much easier “try and see” proposition for those struggling with poor local infrastructure.

A competitive landscape for Australian telcos

The Australian internet market is notoriously competitive, but Starlink has occupied a unique niche until now. By introducing a A$69 price point, they are now directly competing with entry-level NBN 50 and NBN 100 plans.

For many in regional Australia, NBN Fixed Wireless or Sky Muster has often been the only choice, often with mixed results regarding latency and congestion. Starlink’s Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation offers significantly lower latency than traditional geostationary satellites.

This new pricing structure suggests that Starlink has reached a level of capacity where they can afford to invite more users onto the network. It also shows a maturing business model that understands the Australian consumer’s desire for tiered options.

What this means for existing customers

If you are already on a Starlink plan, you will likely want to check your account to see how these new tiers affect your billing. The introduction of a A$69 entry point is a significant discount from the standard A$139 per month many have been paying.

It is currently unclear if existing users can simply toggle down to the 100 Mbps tier to save money, or if this is restricted to “select areas” as the fine print suggests. Usually, these rollouts start in areas with high satellite density and lower ground-user congestion.

Regardless, the downward pressure on pricing is a win for consumers. Having more options to pay for the speed you actually use is always a better experience than being forced into a premium tier.

Speed and reliability in the Australian bush

The promise of Starlink has always been about parity between the city and the country. With these new plans, that gap closes even further by making the monthly cost comparable to what a suburban Sydney or Melbourne resident pays.

“Starlink is offering new Residential service plans in Australia delivering high-speed internet designed for every need:”

The email highlights that these plans are specifically “designed for every need,” acknowledging that not everyone needs 200 Mbps just to check emails and watch Netflix. This diversification is a smart move as the company seeks to grow its Australian subscriber base.

With the 200 Mbps tier, Starlink remains the performance king for satellite internet, providing speeds that often triple what is available on standard regional connections. The addition of the 100 Mbps tier just makes that technology more democratic.

How to check availability at your address

As with all things Starlink, performance and pricing can be location-dependent. The new A$69 starting price is specifically noted for “select areas,” so your mileage may vary depending on where you live.

Prospective users can head to the Starlink website and enter their service address to see which plans and hardware offers are available to them. The “No upfront hardware cost” offer is likely the most enticing part of this deal for new sign-ups.

If you have been sitting on the fence because you didn’t want to drop A$600 on a dish, now is the time to re-run your address through their system. The landscape of Australian connectivity has just shifted again. Final thoughts on the Starlink update Starlink continues to move at a pace that traditional telcos struggle to match. By slashing entry costs and providing tiered speed options, they are making a very loud statement to the Australian market.

The combination of high-speed LEO satellite technology and NBN-competitive pricing makes this an incredibly compelling offer. It is great to see regional Australians finally getting the same kind of pricing flexibility that metro users have enjoyed for years.

We will be watching closely to see how the NBN and other regional providers respond to this move. Competition is always good for the consumer, and today, Starlink just turned up the heat.

For more information, head to https://starlink.com/residential

