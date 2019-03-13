Start saving – Samsung 8K TVs available from April, 1 2019, pricing starts at 10K

I love technology and I’m keen to experience (and often own) the latest and greatest. The latest tech in TVs is 8K quality, a massive

7680 × 4320 pixels.

Samsung will be the first manufacturer to seriously offer an 8K TV lineup in Australia, starting from April 1st (not a joke).

Naturally when you go for the cutting edge, you pay an early adopter’s tax and you’ll see that reflected in the very steep, yet not unexpected prices for 8K.

Pricing:

82-inch Q900 8K QLED RRP $17,499

75-inch Q900 8K QLED RRP $12,999

65-inch Q900 8K QLED RRP $9,999

The 8K Samsung QLED TVs are from the company’s Q900 range. The Q900 range will be offered in 82″, 75″ and 65″ screen sizes, designed to meet Australian demand for larger screen formats that also provide the incredible performance customers have come to expect from Samsung.

Pre-orders open this Thursday (March 14), before availability to purchase in retail stores nationally from April 1, 2019. Customers who pre-order any Samsung QLED 8K from Samsung’s online store will receive a bonus Samsung Galaxy S10+ smartphone valued at A$1,499 (RRP), so that does soften the blow slightly.

“Samsung’s first QLED 8K range reinforces our commitment to delivering the best possible viewing experience for our customers. Samsung’s QLED 8K offering will set a new standard in what Australians will expect from our ultra-premium offering in home entertainment and is truly something you need to see to understand. Australians are buying bigger TVs each year and with a larger screen size comes the need for a clearer, more detailed picture. Samsung QLED 8K technology delivers our best possible viewing experience for the large screen format. We’re excited to announce today’s pre-order offer that includes our flagship mobile Samsung Galaxy S10+, which brings together the best of Samsung’s mobile and TV technology. Jeremy Senior, Head of Consumer Electronics at Samsung Australia said:

The Samsung QLED 8K integrates HDR10+ and Ultra Bright III to manage the TV’s contrast and colour. Brightness levels are optimised to help ensure content is displayed beautifully and consistently in almost any lighting conditions. HDR10+ also minimises the impact of glare and reflection in many of Australia’s sun-filled rooms.

Samsung QLED 8K comes with AI Upscaling that uses the power of machine learning to analyse and upscale content to 8K resolution, to help optimise the viewing experience. Despite the limited native 8K content currently available, the 8K Quantum Processor can recognise and upscale all content whether through a streaming service, set-top box, HDMI, USB or even mobile mirroring to appear in 8K resolution.

In addition, the QLED 8K range features Direct Full Array Elite for enhanced contrast and precise backlighting control.

Additional features include:

One Clear Cable , an all-in-one clear cable that frees TV space from unsightly cords. Combining the optical cable and power into one thin five-metre cord, offering more freedom to decide where and how to place the TV.

, an all-in-one clear cable that frees TV space from unsightly cords. Combining the optical cable and power into one thin five-metre cord, offering more freedom to decide where and how to place the TV. Ambient Mode , integrate the TV screen to suit a rooms interior décor and design. Display art or photos, or time and weather, or take a picture of the wall and set it onscreen, so the TV seamlessly blends in while it is not on.

, integrate the TV screen to suit a rooms interior décor and design. Display art or photos, or time and weather, or take a picture of the wall and set it onscreen, so the TV seamlessly blends in while it is not on. Smart TV enhancements , Samsung TV’s work with Smart Things, Bixby, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa or Apple AirPlay (coming soon) ] offering choice to control the connected home.

, Samsung TV’s work with Smart Things, Bixby, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa or Apple AirPlay (coming soon) offering choice to control the connected home. One Remote, control a range of compatible devices with One Remote Control and get quick access to things like Netflix, YouTube, Xbox or a compatible Soundbar.

Samsung will announce further information regarding its 2019 TV range including its 4K QLED and UHD TVs in early April. It will also kick off the second year of its sponsorship as the Official Consumer Electronics partner of The AFL with announcements regarding select game day activations.

Availability

March, 14 2019: Pre-order via www.samsung.com/au/qled-8k-tv/

April, 1 2019: Selected retail stores, including Harvey Norman, JB-HI-FI and The Good Guys