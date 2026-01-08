Stay safe: Victoria faces catastrophic fire conditions tomorrow, leverage tech to stay updated

Victoria is staring down the barrel of its most dangerous fire conditions in years. With temperatures set to soar into the mid-40s, three districts have been flagged for Catastrophic Fire Danger Ratings.

The Wimmera, Northern Country, and North Central districts are the primary areas of concern for Friday, January 9, 2026. State authorities are warning that these conditions are the worst seen since the 2019-20 Black Summer bushfires.

A Catastrophic rating isn’t just a label; it’s a direct warning that if a fire starts, it will be uncontrollable. Emergency services may not be able to reach you, and even the most well-prepared homes are unlikely to survive.

Understanding the tech that keeps you informed

When the mercury hits 45 degrees and the wind picks up, your smartphone becomes your most critical piece of safety gear. The VicEmergency app is the gold standard for real-time information and should be the first thing you check.

It provides a live incident map that shows where fires have started and how they are trending. You can set up Watch Zones for your home, workplace, or where family members live to receive instant push notifications.

“A Catastrophic fire danger rating means fires are unpredictable and uncontrollable. We need the community to play their role alongside our emergency services to protect lives and property.” Tim Wiebusch, Emergency Management Commissioner, Emergency Management Victoria.

Why you need the VicEmergency app now

If you haven’t updated the app recently, do it today before the network load increases. The app allows you to see the forecast Fire Danger Ratings and Total Fire Ban status for every district in the state.

Crucially, it uses your GPS location to alert you to nearby incidents that you might not even be aware of yet. Don’t wait for a phone call or a knock on the door; the app is often the fastest way to get a heads-up.

Beyond the app, the Emergency+ app is another essential download for your device. It uses your phone’s GPS to provide your exact longitude and latitude or your “What3Words” address to triple-zero operators.

In a bushfire, visibility can drop to zero, and road signs might be obscured or destroyed. Being able to tell emergency services exactly where you are can be the difference between life and death.

Total Fire Bans and what they mean for you

A statewide Total Fire Ban is likely to be in place this Friday to prevent any accidental ignitions. This means no fires in the open air, including campfires, solid fuel barbecues, or certain types of outdoor work.

The wind gusts forecast ahead of the cold front will be strong enough to carry embers over huge distances. New fires can start kilometres ahead of the main front, meaning you could be under threat even if the fire seems far away.

“Do not plan to defend your home on days of Catastrophic fire danger, even well-prepared homes cannot withstand these conditions and emergency services may not be able to reach you.” Jason Heffernan, Chief Officer, Country Fire Authority.

Leveraging technology for your survival plan

Having a digital copy of your Bushfire Survival Plan stored in a cloud service like iCloud or Google Drive is a smart move. It ensures that even if you leave your physical documents behind, you have your contacts and checklists on your phone.

Make sure your devices are fully charged tonight and consider packing a high-capacity power bank in your emergency kit. If power goes out in your area—which is common during extreme heat and fires, you’ll need that extra juice to stay connected.

If you are in a Catastrophic area, the advice from the CFA is simple: leave tonight or early Friday morning. Do not wait for a warning to be issued; by the time you see smoke, it may already be too late to get out safely.

Digital sources of truth

While social media can be fast, it is also a breeding ground for misinformation during a crisis. Stick to official sources like the VicEmergency website, their verified Facebook page, and their X (formerly Twitter) account.

Traditional tech like battery-powered AM/FM radios are still vital backups if the mobile network fails. ABC Local Radio is the official emergency broadcaster and will provide continuous updates throughout the day.

“Our crews have been working hard already to contain fires in the landscape, however, conditions are set to worsen. We are relying on the community to take action to protect themselves.” Chris Hardman, Chief Fire Officer, Forest Fire Management Victoria.

Staying cool and safe in the heat

It isn’t just the fire threat that is dangerous this week; the heatwave itself is a significant health risk. With Melbourne expecting 41 degrees and Mildura hitting 45, heat exhaustion is a very real possibility.

Use your smart home tech to your advantage by pre-cooling your home before the peak heat of the day. Close your blinds and windows early to trap the cool air inside and keep the sun out.

If you have elderly neighbours or vulnerable family members, give them a call or a text to check in. A quick check of their air conditioning or water supply can save a life when the temperature peaks.

Final preparations for Friday

Check your “Watch Zones” in the VicEmergency app tonight and make sure your notification volume is turned up. If you are planning to travel through regional Victoria, check the VicRoads website for any road closures.

Fires can move faster than you can run and often faster than a car can drive in heavy smoke. Leaving early to a built-up area, a shopping centre, or a library in a low-risk zone is the safest play.

Take care of yourselves and your pets, stay hydrated, and keep your tech charged and ready. We’ll be monitoring the situation and providing updates as the conditions evolve over the weekend.

For more information, head to https://emergency.vic.gov.au