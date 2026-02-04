Streaming for a cause: Game On Cancer Day 2026 aims to raise A$50,000 for vital research

The Australian gaming community is once again proving that it is about much more than just high scores and frame rates. This Sunday, February 8, the annual Game On Cancer Day returns for 2026, bringing together some of the country’s most influential creators for a massive fundraising marathon.

Hosted by Cure Cancer, this one-day event is designed to harness the collective power of gaming culture to fund life-changing medical research. It is an impressive display of how digital communities can mobilize to tackle real-world challenges while doing what they love most.

A powerhouse lineup of Australian talent

This year’s event is set to be one of the biggest yet, featuring a diverse roster of creators that many of you likely follow daily. Names like ZacSpeaksGiant, LounaTuna, TRASH, and the duo from Can It Co-Op?, Galaxy and NorZZa, are all stepping up to the plate.

The production is also getting a significant boost this year with streamers joining the broadcast live from Lowkii’s production studio in Sydney. This professional setup ensures that viewers will get a high-quality experience as they watch their favorite personalities tackle various challenges.

Other confirmed participants include Teegstah, the Thumb Cramps podcast duo, Alexandra Lynne, and JustEllieWillDo. It is a fantastic cross-section of the local scene, all focused on reaching a collective fundraising goal of A$50,000.

More than just gameplay

If you tune in on Sunday, you can expect a lot more than just standard walkthroughs or competitive matches. The schedule is packed with collaborative challenges, giveaways, and special guest appearances designed to keep the energy high throughout the day.

The event will be broadcast across multiple platforms, specifically Twitch and TikTok, making it accessible no matter where you prefer to watch. Creators will be encouraging real-time interaction, allowing the community to feel directly involved in every dollar raised.

“Game On Cancer Day is about showing what’s possible when creators and communities come together,” Spokesperson, Cure Cancer.

The impact of these donations is significant, as the funds are directed toward the next generation of cancer researchers. This ensures that bright young minds have the resources they need to pursue ground-breaking ideas that could lead to future cures.

Serious prizes for a serious cause

To help encourage donations, the event features an extensive prize pool that should get any tech enthusiast excited. Industry partners have stepped up to provide some seriously high-value gear for those who contribute to the cause.

The headline item is a PC Case Gear Phantom 9070XT Gaming PC, which is a beast of a machine for any setup. There are also PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S consoles up for grabs, ensuring all platforms are represented.

For those looking to upgrade their peripherals, the prize list includes Xbox controllers and headsets, the ASUS ROG Harpe Ace Mouse, and the Allied Warhead Headset. There are also plenty of digital rewards like Bethesda DOOM: The Dark Ages Steam codes and Ubisoft game codes.

Supporting the future of research

Cure Cancer has a long-standing history of supporting early-career researchers who might otherwise struggle to find funding. For 59 years, the organization has provided over 570 research grants to young scientists.

These researchers often focus on innovative areas like immunotherapy and breakthroughs in treating brain, breast, and pancreatic cancers. By providing this initial “seed” funding, the Game On Cancer community is helping to build a pipeline of future scientific leaders.

“Every donation and every shared moment helps fund the next generation of cancer researchers – and that impact extends far beyond a single day.” Spokesperson, Cure Cancer.

To date, the Game On Cancer initiative has raised over A$2.3M for cancer research. This incredible milestone has been reached through the support of ambassadors like the Back Pocket team, MissMollyMakes, and Jeff Cannata.

How you can get involved

The best way to help is to tune into the live streams this Sunday, February 8, and donate what you can via the official Tiltify page. Even if you cannot donate, sharing the event on social media or joining the community Discord helps amplify the message.

The fundraising goal of A$50,000 is ambitious, but given the track record of the Australian gaming community, it is certainly achievable. It is a great opportunity to snag some new gear while supporting work that literally saves lives.

Cancer continues to impact millions of people globally every year, and research remains the only viable path to changing those statistics. This weekend, your entertainment choice can contribute directly to that change.

🚨 IT’S ON 🚨



Game On Cancer Day is back – and this year… it's stacked.



📅 Feb 8

🕛 10am AEDT

📍 Live over at @BackPocketVids Twitch

💜 $50K for cancer research



From consoles to custom PCs, we’re teaming up with some unreal partners and creators to make every milestone… pic.twitter.com/HbugQZBPZB — Game On Cancer® 🔜 #GOCD (@GameOn_Cancer) February 2, 2026

For more information, head to https://www.curecancer.com.au/game-on-cancer