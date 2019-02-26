Streaming service KAYO races to stream Supercars with new features

Kayo Supercar Driver Victoria Square Tuesday February 26,2019.PIctures Mark Brake

It’s almost time for motorsport season to fire up and that means Supercars are back. While the go to has been Foxtel, there’s a new option in town for streaming sports in 2019 and that’s Kayo.

Today Kayo has officially launched its comprehensive Supercars coverage beginning with this week’s Superloop Adelaide 500, offering fans a new way to experience the action.

With Kayo, you get access to live coverage of every practice, qualifying session and race across the season live and anytime, with new features, not available on Foxtel and certainly not available with FTA.

RaceView

A new feature RaceView will launch in time for this season’s opening race, the Superloop Adelaide 500.

RaceView will consist of three different camera modes including Co-Pilot View, an in-car driver camera, Heli View*, a helicopter camera, and Race Centre, which will show the leaderboard and driver stats.

SplitView

Supercars fans will be able to access all three unique camera modes at once, via the exclusive SplitView feature which provides Supercars fans with a whole new way to experience the on track action. Available for every qualifying and championship race of the 2019 season, viewers will be able to access the main race plus all three additional camera modes at once on web, tablet and selected TV devices. Users of the mobile app will be able to select two screens at once.

Today’s launch featured Supercar drivers, Jamie Whincup, Shane van Gisbergen, Mark Winterbottom, James Courtney, Chaz Mostert and Simona De Silvestro who helped launch Kayo’s Supercars offering at a media event in Adelaide’s Victoria Square today.

Kayo Supercar Driver Victoria Square Tuesday February 26,2019.PIctures Mark Brake

Kayo has every practice, qualifying session and race, LIVE and ad-break free, of the 2019 Supercars season, with new customers able to sign up now and get streaming instantly with a 14-day free trial.

In addition to launching RaceView, Kayo also unveiled the Kayo branded Holden Acadia that will feature in the Can’t take your hands off Kayo challenge which kicks off at 5pm ACDT on Thursday, 28 February from within the race precinct.

Kayo has selected 25 participants from more than 1000 entries to face off in the ultimate endurance challenge, with the last person standing with their hand on the car winning a brand new Holden Acadia valued at almost $65,000.

Kayo Supercar Driver Victoria Square Tuesday February 26,2019.PIctures Mark Brake

The Superloop Adelaide 500 is LIVE on Kayo from Thursday, 28 February.

Sports fans can instantly stream the full Supercars season plus over 50 sports LIVE and anytime from just $25 per month. Kayo is available on iOS and Android devices, laptop, PC and on TV with Telstra TV, Apple TV and Chromecast Ultra.

If you’re keen, you can sign up now at www.kayosports.com.au.