Subaru expands Australian EV lineup to three models at Everything Electric Sydney

For a long time, traditional Japanese car companies seemed content to drag their feet on pure electric vehicles. While American and Chinese brands pushed hard into Aussie driveways with compelling tech, high efficiency, and serious power, Subaru had a single entry: the Solterra.

In a brutally competitive, rapidly evolving EV landscape, having just one option in a single mid-size segment was never going to move the needle.

Subaru Australia is finally answering that question this weekend at Everything Electric Sydney at the Sydney Showground.

Over the past 12 months, the company has quietly tripled its pure electric footprint in Australia, expanding from a solo offering into a three-model battery electric fleet.

Joining the Solterra are two brand new nameplates: the compact Uncharted and the larger, adventure-focused Trailseeker. Together, they give the Japanese automaker genuine coverage across the small, medium, and large SUV categories.

Real ground clearance in a world of low-slung EV crossovers

The biggest issue with many modern electric crossovers is that they are essentially hatchbacks wearing plastic cladding. To hit ambitious aerodynamic drag targets and eke out maximum highway efficiency, manufacturers regularly drop ride heights down to sedan levels. That works fine in suburban Melbourne or Sydney, but it falls apart quickly when you point the nose down a corrugated dirt road, a rutted campsite access track, or up to the snow.

Subaru has taken a refreshingly stubborn approach with its new EV arrivals. Both the Uncharted and the Trailseeker retain 211mm of ground clearance at kerb weight, matching traditional petrol models like the Outback and Forester.

That ride height, paired with Subaru’s permanent Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, means these are not just city commuter pods. They are designed to take a beating on rough regional Australian roads without leaving their expensive battery enclosures exposed to stray rocks or gravel strikes.

Uncharted brings serious performance to the compact electric SUV space

Sitting as the new entry point to the electric range, the Uncharted is a small electric SUV that punches well above what its compact dimensions suggest. Under the skin, it runs a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup delivering 252kW of power. That is a massive amount of punch for a vehicle in this footprint, making overtaking road trains on regional highways effortless and providing immediate electric response off the mark.

Energy is stored in a 74.7kWh battery pack supplied by CATL, which delivers up to 522km of driving range on the WLTP cycle. For daily suburban commuting or weekend runs down the coast, that is more than enough breathing room between charge stops.

When you do need to plug in, DC fast charging tops out at 150kW. That translates to a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in roughly 30 minutes at a standard highway fast charger. Even more impressive is the AC charging setup. The Uncharted supports 22kW three-phase AC charging out of the box.

Most competitors in this price bracket cut costs by limiting AC charging to 7kW or 11kW. Having 22kW capability is a massive practical win for anyone with three-phase power wired to their home garage, commercial workshop, or when plugged into public destination chargers.

It also includes 1,500W vehicle-to-load functionality, letting you run camp lights, a portable fridge, or power tools straight off the high-voltage pack without needing a standalone power station.

Trailseeker extends electric capability into the large touring wagon category

Stepping up a class, the Trailseeker tackles the large SUV and all-terrain wagon space. This is the model aimed directly at Aussie families who pack bikes, swags, and gear for multi-day road trips and find the Solterra just a bit too tight in the cargo bay.

The Trailseeker shares the 74.7kWh CATL battery architecture with the Uncharted, achieving up to 533km of claimed WLTP range. However, it steps the dual-motor output up to 280kW. That gives it serious pulling power and effortless highway cruising speed, even when loaded to its gross vehicle mass.

It pairs that 280kW output with the same 211mm ride height and Subaru’s dual-mode X-Mode software. The digital traction system includes Grip Control and Downhill Assist, modulating wheel spin at individual corners to crawl out of sticky mud or handle steep, loose descents where heavier electric vehicles can easily run away from inexperienced drivers.

The Solterra remains in the middle of the range, giving buyers a familiar mid-size crossover profile while the Uncharted and Trailseeker bookend the extremes of the lineup.

Speaking on the rapid expansion of Subaru’s electric lineup in Australia, Blair Read pointed out that moving to battery power does not mean abandoning the core mechanical values that built the brand.

“The last 12 months have been a significant period of product growth for Subaru in Australia. We’ve launched two all-new BEV models with Trailseeker and Uncharted, expanding the range to three electrified options across small, medium and large SUVs. And all three electric models have the same Subaru engineering philosophy Australian drivers have loved for decades.” Blair Read, Managing Director, Inchcape Australasia.

Test driving the new lineup at Everything Electric Sydney

Specification sheets and power numbers are useful on paper, but electric vehicles live or die by how they actually feel from the driver’s seat. Software tuning, regenerative braking calibration, pedal feel, and physical visibility matter far more than marketing claims.

Everything Electric Sydney gives prospective buyers a zero-pressure environment to inspect the new hardware and experience the driving dynamics firsthand. Subaru is running public test drives across the entire three-day event at Sydney Olympic Park, allowing attendees to get behind the wheel of the Uncharted, Solterra, and Trailseeker back-to-back.

If you are heading to Sydney Showground this weekend, spending some time in the driver’s seat will tell you everything you need to know about whether Subaru has successfully translated its traditional rough-road character into a battery-powered future.

Subaru Australian pure electric SUV line-up

Subaru Uncharted AWD

Category: Small electric SUV

Drivetrain: Dual electric motors, Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive

Power: 252kW

Battery capacity: 74.7kWh CATL

Driving range: Up to 522km (WLTP)

AC charging: Up to 22kW three-phase

DC fast charging: Up to 150kW

Ground clearance: 211mm (at kerb weight)

Subaru Solterra AWD

Category: Medium electric SUV

Drivetrain: Dual electric motors, Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive

Ground clearance: 210mm (at kerb weight)

Subaru Trailseeker AWD

Category: Large electric all-terrain SUV

Drivetrain: Dual electric motors, Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive

Power: 280kW

Battery capacity: 74.7kWh CATL

Driving range: Up to 533km (WLTP)

AC charging: Up to 22kW three-phase

DC fast charging: Up to 150kW

Ground clearance: 211mm (at kerb weight)

Everything Electric Sydney runs from Friday 18 September through Sunday 20 September 2026 at the Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park.

For more information, head to Subaru Australia and https://au.everythingelectric.show/