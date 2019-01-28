Subscribe to Kayo’s live and on demand sport for just $5 in Feb

In a move that’d make fiverr blush, Sport streaming service Kayo has just announced a special ‘Feb for a Fiver’ promotion that offers new customers who sign up between today (Jan 28th) and Feb 4th, a month of Kayo Basic for just A$5.00.
The $5 entry price is a great discount on the normally $25pm or $35 for premium (which allows you to stream across 3 devices). It’ll get you access to Kayo’s 30,000 hours+ of content each year. That’s over 50 sports live and on demand, with the best from Australia and overseas.
February starts with a bang offering a smorgasbord of sport. The Australia versus Sri Lanka Domain Second Test, the HSBC World Rugby Sevens and Six Nations as well as the 2019 AFC Asian Cup final and all the NAB AFLW action.
One of the world’s biggest sporting events kicks off on February 4, with the Super Bowl LIII streaming live on Kayo. One-time Super Bowl winners, the Los Angeles Rams will go head-to-head with five-time champions, the New England Patriots.
In the week leading up to the Super Bowl, Kayo will have a dedicated carousel called ‘Super Bowl Fever’ that will feature all things gridiron. The carousel will host shows from ESPN’s multi-award winning series 30 for 30, highlighting gridiron specific documentaries, plus episodes from In Depth with Graham Bensinger, which will feature interviews with former NFL players like Joe Namath, Tony Romo and Brett Favre.
KFC Big Bash League Finals (from February 14), the Vodafone Super Rugby season as well as the Supercars season opening Superloop Adelaide 500 (begins February 28)
February is also filled with new and ongoing competitions like the NBA, Hungry Jacks NBL, Hyundai A-League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Serie A, Premier League Darts, NRL preseason and all stars, AFL pre-season and Premier Boxing Champions.
Kayo subscribers can also tap into over a thousand hours of on demand library content, including the best of the FOX CRICKET, FOX LEAGUE and FOX FOOTY shows, the new season of Nickelodeon’s Logie nominated Crash the Bash, as well as three seasons of ESPN’s critically acclaimed 30 for 30.
You can access Kayo on iOS and Android devices, laptop, PC and on TV with Telstra TV, Apple TV and Chromecast Ultra.
Head to kayosports.com.au to get started.