Superbowl 2022 ads will be dominated by EVs as the transition goes mainstream

In 2022, Electric Vehicles sales are growing rapidly and every other day we’re reading stories about how many billions are being spent by legacy automakers to turn their ICE businesses into producing electric vehicles.

This weekend in the US, is one of the most famous sporting events of the year, Super Bowl LVI (56) where the Cincinnati Bengals face off against the LA Rams. While those who follow football will watch for the game, those around the world will also tune in for the halftime commercials.

These now-famous commercial spots are worth close to $7 Million. This year, a lot of brands are throwing their advertising dollars at the Superbowl, in an effort to draw attention to their EVs.

With the sport drawing millions of eyeballs around the globe, it’s understandable companies would want to showcase their new products to an audience of that size. The question is, in a time of global supply shortages, chip shortages, and long wait times, will the spend in advertising translate into sales and importantly deliveries of EVs?

Let’s take a look at the ads for EVs in the 2022 Superbowl.

General Motors Hummer EV / Chevy Silverado

Climate change just got a new enemy and he’s one EVil son of a Belgian. Dr. EV-il is going electric to stop climate change from ruining Earth before he can.

Polestar 2

Polestar, the pure-play premium electric car company, has announced that it will debut its first-ever Super Bowl ad during the game on February 13, 2022. The 30-second spot will air in the first quarter of the game, and the company has teased the spot with a 15-second preview. This is the first time Polestar will advertise during such an internationally watched and recognised sporting event.

The ad centres around Polestar’s ethos of ‘no compromises’ and features the Polestar 2 electric performance fastback. As with its products, the spot will toss aside traditional expressions for big-game advertising.

Staying true to Polestar’s minimalist brand identity, the graphical ad is visually simple, allowing punchy words in white on black to share the message.

“The Super Bowl is an iconic event and I’m excited to bring Polestar’s message to such a wide audience. We are a young and ambitious brand. We believe in ‘no compromises’, for our design language, our sustainability efforts, and the performance of our cars, and we wanted to share that philosophy with this ad. This is the perfect place to further raise awareness of our brand in the US, and beyond.” Thomas Ingenlath, Polestar CEO.

The ad supports Polestar’s progress as it continues to drive growth in the coming years. In January 2022 the company announced that it delivered on its global sales target of 29,000 vehicles in 2021, representing year-on-year growth exceeding 185%.

In 2021, Polestar also announced its plans to launch three new cars over the next three years. The first of these, Polestar 3, a premium electric performance SUV, is expected to launch in 2022. As previously announced, Polestar intends to manufacture Polestar 3 in both China and the US. Polestar also intends to list on the Nasdaq in a proposed business combination with Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (Nasdaq: GGPI, GGPIW, and GGPIU), which is expected to close in the first half of 2022.

Kia EV6

Every dog deserves to find their forever home. Even Robo Dog, who risks it all in Kia’s Big Game ad to live fully charged with the all-electric Kia EV6. Learn more by visiting: https://www.kia.com/us/en/ev6

Hyundai Ioniq 5

See Jason Bateman go on an evolutionary journey through time, all leading up to the first-ever Hyundai IONIQ 5. With available two-way charging, adjustable center console and spacious interior it’s fully electric inside and out. This is your journey at its most evolved.

BMW iX

Retiring from Mount Olympus to Palm Springs, Zeus is underwhelmed by all earthly electric things and becomes a shell of his former self. But right when we think all hope is lost, his wife, Hera, introduces him to the all-electric BMW iX and helps mighty Zeus reclaim his spark.

Feel the adrenaline that comes from dual high-performance electric motors delivering 610 horsepower and up to 811 lb.-ft. of torque, and reach 0–60 mph in 3.6 seconds with Launch Control. The iX M60 also comes equipped with xDrive—intelligent all-wheel drive with a rear bias for sporty driving—and achieves an estimated range of up to 280 miles.

While not specifically an ad for an electric vehicle, Wallbox, the maker of electric vehicle chargers, is also running an ad for this Superbowl.

Wallbox

Wallbox unveils its 60-second ad as part of the brand’s first-ever TV spot, airing at the Super Bowl on February 13th 2022. The ad features Seth, a young man struck by lightning over a decade ago, who’s struggled to get over this experience. We go on a journey to see him overcome his fears to finally embrace electricity thanks to Wallbox.

10 years ago Seth was struck by lightning. Really. And ever since that day, he’s had a complicated relationship with electricity. But what if things were different?

What if the power of electricity could help him save time and money? What if he could do his part for the environment by going electric, ditching gas, and charging his car safely and smartly? This is our call to arms asking the world to embrace electricity.