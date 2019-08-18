Supercar Blondie and Ozzy Man is my favourite thing to watch this weekend

YouTube collaborations are definitely nothing new, but when you combine a bit of Australian magic with OzzyMan and smash it together with the world-famous Supercar Blondie, you’ve got something a bit special to watch this weekend.

The backdrop is the wonderful Perth and the pair hit the streets in none other than a Lamborghini Performante Spyder, worth around $532,000 dollaroos before on-road costs.

For those not familiar with Supercar Blondie, she’s currently at 1.7 Million subscribers on YouTube, 5.1M on Facebook and 3.7M on Instagram. She has the enviable job of driving some of the newest, most expensive cars on the planet. One of her recent videos with the BMW Vision Next 100 Concept has amassed 10.2 million views. You can see a full list of her top watched videos on her website – https://supercarblondie.com/popular-videos

Unlike most social stars, Supercar Blondie (Alexandra Hirschi) did the smart thing and left her clothes on, instead, using her brain to break down the features of each of the Supercars she gets to drive and share them with the world. Born in Brisbane, she’s now travelled the globe and had some of the best money can’t buy experiences available.

As for old Ozzy Man, he’s one of Australia’s greatest ever larikins to jump in front of a camera. He’s definitely a bogan and proud of it, with his reviews about the latest news online have earnt him a YouTube audience of 3.3M subscribers and his Facebook page has more than 8.4M Likes.

Ozzy Man videos are brutally honest, very adult in language and if you share his sense of humour, bloody funny.

With these two Aussies that play celebrities on the internet, climbing into one of the fastest, most expensive supercars available, the video is well worth a watch and one of my favourite things online this weekend.

Of course, they went to Bunnings for a snag.