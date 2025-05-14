Supercharge your backyard: ASUS ZenWiFi BD4 outdoor brings blazing-fast WiFi 7 to any environment

ASUS have announced the availability of the ZenWiFi BD4 Outdoor, a powerful and durable router which extends seamless WiFi 7 connectivity to any outdoor environment.

With this device, users can securely connect outdoor cameras and IoT devices, or work remotely or stream content while on the patio, the ZenWiFi BD4 Outdoor ensures ultrafast, smooth and secure WiFi 7 coverage for multiple devices and in any weather.

Whether you’re looking to enhance your smart home security, create a dedicated outdoor workspace, or simply enjoy uninterrupted streaming in the fresh air, this rugged and high-performance router is built to deliver exceptional connectivity, rain or shine.

The ZenWiFi BD4 Outdoor delivers speeds of up to 3.6Gbps, up to 746 metres away. This is possible thanks to dual-band WiFi 7, it also features Multi-Link Operation (MLO) to enhance stability of network connections as well as 4K-QAM for ultra-efficient data transmission.

Naturally being exposed to the weather, you’ll want to be confident the electronics are safe. The product has been built to withstand outdoor conditions in all seasons, the ZenWiFi BD4 features an IP65-certified water-resistant and dustproof enclosure, electrostatic discharge and surge protection, and a wide operating-temperature range of -30°C to 60°C.

Streamlined one-cable installation is possible thanks to Power over Ethernet (PoE+) support and two 2.5G PoE-in ports, each featuring auto WAN detection. The router can also be powered via an included AC adapter. In addition, versatile mounting options enable easy deployment on walls, poles or flat surfaces.

A Smart Home Master feature lets users establish up to three SSIDs, which can also include easy management of security cameras or other IoT devices such as garage door openers, smart lights, and smart BBQ grills.

Key Features and benefits

Blazing-Fast WiFi 7 Performance: Experience the next generation of wireless technology with dual-band WiFi 7, delivering lightning-fast speeds of up to 3600Mbps for smooth streaming, rapid downloads, and lag-free online activities throughout your outdoor areas.

Enhanced Stability with Multi-Link Operation (MLO): Say goodbye to frustrating connection drops. MLO intelligently optimises your network stability, ensuring a more reliable and consistent wireless experience for all your connected devices.

Wider Coverage with AiMesh Compatibility: Easily expand your existing network coverage. The ZenWiFi BD4 Outdoor seamlessly integrates with compatible AiMesh routers, allowing you to create a unified and expansive WiFi network across your entire property.

Built to Withstand the Australian Elements: Designed for durability, the IP65-certified water and dustproof enclosure ensures reliable operation in all weather conditions, from scorching summer days to rainy afternoons. Its wide operating temperature range of -30°C to 60°C further underscores its resilience.

Simplified Installation with PoE+ Support: Enjoy a clean and easy setup. The inclusion of two 2.5G PoE-in ports with auto WAN detection allows for single-cable installation, providing both power and data connectivity. An AC adapter is also included for flexible power options.

Versatile Mounting Options: Deploy the ZenWiFi BD4 Outdoor exactly where you need it. Its flexible mounting kit allows for easy installation on walls, poles, or even flat surfaces, ensuring optimal placement for the best coverage.

Secure Smart Home Integration: Protect your growing ecosystem of outdoor devices. The Smart Home Master Network feature enables you to establish up to three separate and secure SSIDs, making it easy to manage your security cameras, smart lighting, and other IoT devices.

Advanced Network Security: Enjoy peace of mind with robust Triple-level Network Security, including commercial-grade AiProtection Pro and comprehensive parental controls, safeguarding your network and connected devices from potential threats.

Technical Specifications

Antennas: 2 x Internal Antennas

2 x Internal Antennas Operating Frequency: 2.4GHz, 5GHz

2.4GHz, 5GHz WiFi Data Rate: 802.11be (2.4GHz): up to 688Mbps; 802.11be (5GHz): up to 2882Mbps

802.11be (2.4GHz): up to 688Mbps; 802.11be (5GHz): up to 2882Mbps Network Standards: IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11ax, IEEE 802.11be, IPv4, IPv6

IEEE 802.11a, IEEE 802.11b, IEEE 802.11g, IEEE 802.11n, IEEE 802.11ac, IEEE 802.11ax, IEEE 802.11be, IPv4, IPv6 Memory: 128MB Flash, 512MB RAM

128MB Flash, 512MB RAM I/O Ports: 2 x 2.5G WAN/LAN port with PoE+

2 x 2.5G WAN/LAN port with PoE+ Buttons: Reset Button

Reset Button DC Power Adaptor: AC Input: 100V~240V(50~60Hz), 2A

AC Input: 100V~240V(50~60Hz), 2A Package Contents: ASUS ZenWiFi BD4 Outdoor, RJ-45 Cable, Power Cord, Quick Start Guide, Warranty Card, Mounting Kit

ASUS ZenWiFi BD4 Outdoor, RJ-45 Cable, Power Cord, Quick Start Guide, Warranty Card, Mounting Kit Dimensions/Weight: 106 x 106 x 200 mm/ 1040g

Australian Availability and Pricing

The ASUS ZenWiFi BD4 Outdoor is anticipated to be available in Australia from July 2025 through participating retailers.

For specific pricing details and to find a local retailer, please contact your local ASUS representative closer to the release date.