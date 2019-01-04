If you’re in Sydney and use public transport daily, then here’s some good news. Fitbit is now allowing people with a Fitbit Ionic, Fitbit Versa and its newest tracker, Fitbit Charge 3 to leave their Opal cards at home. Instead you can tap your Fitbit on the transit readers instead, to quickly and easily pay for public transport.

Following the contactless payment strategy rolled out by NSW Transport on Sydney’s ferry, light rail and train networks in November, Fitbit users can now use selected MasterCard and Visa debit and credit cards loaded into their Fitbit Pay Wallet to pay for their trip.

With six major banks in Sydney supporting Fitbit Pay including ANZ, Bendigo Bank, Commonwealth bank of Australia, Latitude Financial Services, National Australia Bank and Westpac, Fitbit users now have more choice in how they pay for travel on Sydney’s public transport network. Fitbit users can simply tap their smartwatch face close to the transit pass reader on transport networks and go, without pulling out a wallet to look for their traditional debit, credit or Opal cards to pay for their trip.

“We’re thrilled that Sydneysiders can now take advantage of Fitbit Pay for their commute, providing users with a quick and easy way to tap on and off to their train, ferry or light rail directly from their Fitbit device. Australians have embraced digital payment technologies with the nation truly leading the global charge to a cashless society. It’s important that we can converge these technologies seamlessly, to make life even easier and more convenient,” Shaun Colligan, Regional Director Australia & New Zealand, Fitbit.

Fitbit Pay is supported by more than 160 banks and card issuers in more than 20 countries through American Express, Mastercard and Visa networks. Fitbit Pay transactions use an industry standard tokenization platform for all transactions. User’s card information is never revealed or shared with merchants or Fitbit. Plus, a PIN is chosen by the user during device set-up for an added layer of protection.

Through a few quick and easy steps Fitbit users can add their MasterCard or Visa credit or debit card to their Fitbit Wallet in the Fitbit app on Android or iOS mobile devices; using their device wherever contactless payments are accepted.