Sydney has a half million dollar, Ferrari 488GTB hanging out the window

Let’s all agree, Ferrari’s are amazing pieces of engineering and design and the Ferrari 488GTB is no exception.
While I’d prefer to be in the driver’s seat on the road, the Ferrari North Shore dealership in Sydney, has taken the car to new heights by placing the car (worth the best part of half a million dollars) in a glass showcase box that protrudes from the front of the multi-storey building.
Sitting high above the Pacific Highway, the car is supported by a glass base that weighs more than 2,540kg.
To support that weight, the glass is a massive 64mm thick, but achieves the ultimate spectacle of a floating Ferrari with transparency from all angles, including underneath.
This masterpiece was brought to life by Reitsma Constructions in conjunction with architect, Figgis and Jefferson Tepa.
If you’re anywhere close to this, I’d definitely swing by to take a look.