Sydney suburb, Marsden Park using fastest internet and home automation to sell appartments

One of Sydney’s newest north-west suburb, Marsden Park is leveraging technology to sell apartments in a new masterplan. Rezoned under the Government’s Precinct Acceleration Protocol, the area aims to blend high-end, cutting-edge technology with contemporary design, open green spaces and sporting and recreational facilities.

In a first for any Australian development, the entire masterplan, it’ll utilise FiberCorp network which offers Calix internet (details below) and high-end smart home technology as standard inclusions. Each home will have an internet speed capability that is up to 100 times faster than the highest plan currently offered by the NBN.

Each apartment will also be able to benefit from smart home automation, enabling occupants to control lighting, climate, free-to-air and pay TV, video intercom, security systems, home access and internet – as well as booking recreational areas such as basketball courts and the cinema room – all from a wall keypad and a smartphone app. The technology will be achieved with a singular application branded specifically for Marsden Central.

In addition to the technology, Marsden Central will have ample green spaces and picnic areas in the midst of Marsden Park’s sporting and recreation fields, as well as a community facilities hub that will include a café, a 50-metre lap pool, a spa, a library, gym and four basketball and multi-purpose courts – all to facilitate connected community living. A large range of commercial spaces will also be created to meet the needs of local businesses.

Development Manager at Kanebridge, Joe Aflak says,

Marsden Central will host the fastest internet speeds over a fibre network in a Sydney residential building. As a result, our dwellings will boast unprecedented internet speeds alongside the most cutting edge home automation capabilities that are future-proofing the community we’re designing. The technology will run over a fibre backbone with the ability to even order your pizza from the local participating pizza store in the future.

Given its close proximity to Sydney Business Park, Marsden Central also boasts attractive employment opportunities, with the park planning to deliver 17,000 direct jobs to the area. Only a five-minute drive from Sydney’s M7, Marsden Central has been designed with the aim of connecting its community to New South Wales’s two biggest CBD’s, Sydney and Parramatta, as well as Northwest Business Park and The Hills District.

Aflak went on to say,

We’re excited about the possibilities for the community we’re creating, given that this neighbourhood is benefiting from billions of dollars of investment over the next 20 years as part of the Government’s Western Sydney Deal. The Government’s investment will make Marsden Park among the most connected communities to the big CBDs of Parramatta and Sydney, while Marsden Central will ensure it is the most technologically connected.

Details of the Technology avilable

Inclusions available in the development

FiberCorp – Australia’s fastest broadband carrier – will install Australia’s first ever MDU residential fibre networks (and the only country outside of the USA) to enable 10GPON (up to 10 Gigabits per second) at Marsden Central. Its internet speed capacity is 100 times faster than anything ever offered by NBNCO.

Calix, the internet network – offered exclusively through Fibre Corp – already has over 23 million people connected to fibre and superfast services in the USA

The fibre network will enable services such as voice, data, Foxtel, free to air, satellite TV, IP Video Intercom, IP CCTV security systems, access control, public Wi-fi and smart home automations to be added

The latest in residential security, including IP Video intercom panels, IP CCTV security, access control and support

Foxtel and free-to-air and some satellite international stations all over the singular fibre network

Standard inclusions

As a free standard inclusion in all apartments, the fibre internet will achieve internet speeds up to 10 times faster than the highest plan offered by NBNCO

Fibaro smart home automation – also free – allows users the ability to control lighting in the master bedroom, kitchen and living area via a wall keypad and a smartphone app

Swipe card home access control

Upgrades

Buyers can choose from three different upgrade packages

Occupants can control all devices and products in their home with one app, and one interface

Customisable Smart Control modules include air-conditioning, fans, blinds, coffee machine, dimmable lighting in each room, monitor energy, provide access to the apartment, view CCTV cameras in real time, book visitor parking and enable building management efficiencies – via a wall keypad and smartphone app

First Release

From this month, Kanebridge Property is releasing 50 apartments in the first stage of Marsden Central – named ‘Sole’ – with the first 10 three-bedroom apartments starting at $599,000.

Expressions of interest can be made at marsdencentral.com.au