    Tangerine heats up the NBN price war with a killer 500/50Mbps deal for just A$68.90

    Jason Cartwright
    Just a week after Exetel shook things up with its A$80 monthly 500/50 NBN plan, Tangerine is firing back with an even sharper offer. The telco’s new Speedy Max plan delivers blazing 500Mbps download speeds and 50Mbps uploads for just A$68.90 per month introductory pricing.

    This is aimed squarely at FTTP and HFC connections, making high-speed internet more affordable for Aussies grappling with rising costs.

    Aggressive introductory price

    New sign-ups get the Speedy Max plan at A$68.90 per month for the first six months, before it bumps up to A$88.90 ongoing. That’s still a steal compared to many rivals, especially for households craving faster downloads and smoother streaming.

    Unlimited data and no lock-in contracts

    Tangerine keeps it simple with unlimited data on this plan, so you won’t hit any caps during binge sessions or big file transfers. Plus, there’s no contract lock-in, giving you the flexibility to switch if something better pops up without penalty fees.

    Free upgrade for existing customers

    Current Tangerine users on Speedy or Speedy Plus plans will get an automatic bump to Speedy Max in September if eligible. This upgrade comes at no extra cost, rewarding loyalty with faster speeds right away.

    “We know the cost-of-living crisis is biting, and that Australians really view internet use as a non-negotiable in their household budget, and we wanted to give more Australians the opportunity to experience Tangerine’s refreshingly simple internet experience and great offers, by rolling out a high speed plan which suits the modern-day household, at an attractive per month price.

    This is just the beginning. We’re working hard behind the scenes to prepare for the rollout of increased high-speed plan options in September, giving Australians greater choice and flexibility when it comes to their internet.”.

    Andrew Branson, Chief Executive Officer, Tangerine

    To max out those 500Mbps speeds, you’ll want a capable router on hand. Tangerine sells a WiFi 6 modem for a budget-friendly A$49.95, which is plug-and-play ready. For folks on older FTTN or FTTC setups, signing up could trigger a free FTTP upgrade from nbn, unlocking the full potential.

    This latest move shows telcos are finally getting aggressive on higher tiers, which is brilliant for consumers. With no hidden catches and solid value, Tangerine’s plan could be a game-changer for bandwidth-hungry homes across Australia.

    For more information, head to https://www.tangerine.com.au/nbn/nbn-broadband

