Tapo D235 Video Doorbell Review: Big Battery, No Subscription Needed? (In Depth Unboxing and Setup Images)

The Tapo D235 is a video doorbell from TP-Link’s Tapo brand that takes an unusually ambitious approach to battery life. Rather than asking you to pull it off the wall every few weeks, it carries a built-in 10,000mAh battery rated for up to 210 days of use in theory.

That ambition shapes another aspect of the device, its physical dimensions of 150mm x 50mm x 38mm which make it larger than most competing models on the market.

The D235 can be used in battery-only mode or hardwired to existing doorbell wiring running at 8-24V AC. If your existing transformer runs at lower voltages common in older Australian homes, you may need a replacement unit, an electrician is required for any hardwired AC work. I tested the D235 in battery-only mode, mounted to a brick wall using heavy-duty double-sided velcro.



Unboxing

Design and Size

The extra bulk of the D235 exists to house that 10,000mAh battery, so there is a functional reason for it. The matte black front and white back are understated enough, and the LED ring around the button can be colour-customised or switched off entirely. It is not the most stylish doorbell available at this price point, but it is inoffensive in most settings.

The box includes both a straight and an angled wedge bracket, giving you options to tilt the camera’s field of view toward the doorstep. In my case, I wanted to angle the view slightly downward to capture the doormat, but I chose not to attach the angled bracket.

Given the doorbell’s considerable weight, I was not confident that my velcro mounting would hold the added load of the bracket. If you are drilling the unit permanently into a wall, using the angled bracket is straightforward and worthwhile.

The lens design means this doorbell can see sideways quite a distance (about 5 metres away to my neighbours house side wall). It can’t see right below it unless you use an angled bracket.

Setup

Setup runs through the Tapo app and is largely painless. The app walks you through physical installation step by step before prompting you to charge the battery if you are running in wireless mode. One detail that caught me off guard: during the pairing process the D235 uses audible voice prompts to narrate each step out loud, including when it enters setup mode, when it searches for a Wi-Fi network, and when the connection succeeds. It is functional, but it drew some looks from people passing by during the process.

Worth noting for some households: the D235 operates only on 2.4GHz Wi-Fi. Once connected, the doorbell appeared immediately in my Amazon Alexa app without any additional configuration. Testing the doorbell press confirmed the chime sounded, a notification arrived on my phone, and the doorbell image appeared on my Echo Show 15 in the kitchen.

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Key Features

Ring-to-Call

When someone presses the doorbell, the Tapo app can ring your phone like an incoming call or send a standard push notification. For anyone who keeps their phone on silent. You can answer live, speak through two-way audio with noise cancellation, or trigger one of several pre-recorded quick responses, such as asking a delivery driver to leave the parcel at the door. You can record a custom response as well.

2K Video and Wide Field of View

The camera shoots at 2K resolution using a 5MP Starlight CMOS backlit sensor with a 170.6-degree horizontal field of view. In testing by Trusted Reviews, the image handled wide dynamic range well, exposing both deep shadow areas and bright sky in a single frame without significant clipping. Daytime footage is sharp and detailed. As light fades, some digital artefacts and blockiness can appear in areas of motion, though the camera continues to record in colour until conditions are almost completely dark before switching to infrared.

Full Colour Night Vision

The D235 includes two 850nm infrared LEDs with a practical range of around 10 metres, and colour night vision effective to around 5 metres. There is a configurable night mode in the app: the doorbell can hold to infrared by default and switch on its colour spotlight only when an event is detected, which avoids running the spotlight continuously and draining the battery faster.

AI Detection

The D235 can classify people, vehicles, pets, and packages and send category-specific notifications, all without a paid subscription. The detection features are not enabled by default and need to be turned on manually in the app. Once set up, you can define activity zones for each detection type, which is important for avoiding false alerts on busy streets or driveways. In testing, vehicle detection occasionally triggered even when the road had been excluded from the activity zone, which may require the feature to be turned off in high-traffic environments.

Local and Cloud Storage

The doorbell has a microSD card slot supporting cards up to 512GB. A card is not included in the box. Footage records to the card throughout the device’s operation, and you can browse recordings in the app and filter by event type. Tapo Care cloud storage is available as an optional paid subscription if you want off-device backup; if the doorbell is stolen without cloud storage active, any local recordings go with it. There is a theft alarm that sounds on removal to deter this.

Built-in Chime and Smart Home Integration

A wireless chime unit is included in the box, which plugs into a standard power socket. The default chime volume is quite loud, but it is adjustable in the app along with the ringtone selection. The D235 integrates with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing doorbell events to trigger automations across other connected devices. Matter and IFTTT are not supported.

IP66 Weather Resistance

The D235 carries an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance, making it suitable for exposed outdoor locations across Australian conditions including rain and dust.

Battery Life in Practice

Tapo rates the D235 at up to 210 days on a full charge under light usage conditions. In real-world testing at my house, in practice after 2 months of many activations a day and frequent checks of the app, the battery says it has 25% left. . Usage of the live view and frequent motion events accelerates drain. In a quieter location, where fewer packages are delivered and people aren’t coming and going so often through the front door the battery should last longer between charges.

A charger is not included in the box. The battery charges via USB at 5V/2A, so a standard 10W charger from your existing collection will work. This is worth knowing before you buy, particularly if the doorbell is mounted somewhere inconvenient to reach.

Tapo Care Subscription

During the first month of ownership, Tapo offers a free trial of its paid cloud features without requiring a credit card. This includes cloud storage and rich notifications that display a thumbnail image so you can assess what triggered the alert without unlocking your phone.

After that trial period ends without a subscription in place, the thumbnail previews stop appearing. Standard notifications continue to arrive, and footage keeps saving to the microSD card, but the at-a-glance preview is a notable loss in day-to-day use.

Tapo Care subscriptions are available from $4.99/month or $48.99/year AFAIK. The core functionality of the doorbell, including local recording, AI detection, two-way audio, and smart home integration works without any subscription.

Key Specifications

Specification Detail Price (Australia) $160 to $200 depending on retailer Retailers Amazon, Harvey Norman, JB Hi-Fi, Officeworks, Bunnings, Tapo Store Warranty 1 year Dimensions 150mm x 50mm x 38mm Battery 10,000mAh built-in; up to 210 days rated life Charger Not included; 5V/2A USB Wired Power 8-24V AC hardwired (optional battery only) Sensor 2K 5MP, 1.27″ Starlight CMOS backlit, F/1.18 Video Resolution 2560 x 1920 (2K); fallback to 1280 x 960 Frame Rate 15-20fps Field of View 170.6° horizontal, 140.1° vertical Night Vision IR to 10m; colour to 5m PIR Sensor 130° horizontal, up to 5m Digital Zoom 16x AI Detection Person, vehicle, pet, package (free, no subscription) Local Storage microSD up to 512GB (not included) Cloud Storage Optional via Tapo Care (from $3.99/month) Weather Rating IP66 Wi-Fi 2.4GHz (channels 1-11 only) Smart Home Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant Matter / IFTTT Not supported App Tapo (iOS and Android) Continuous Recording Hardwired mode only Pre-roll Recording Hardwired mode only

Verdict

The Tapo D235 gets a lot right for the price. The ring-to-call feature is genuinely more useful than a standard push notification, the 2K Starlight sensor produces clear footage day and night, the included chime saves a separate purchase, and Alexa integration worked without any fiddling. The fact that AI detection, local storage, and most smart features work without a subscription is a real point of difference against competitors that lock those capabilities behind a monthly fee.

The trade-offs are worth understanding upfront. The size is a consequence of the battery rather than poor design, but it is physically larger than alternatives. Real-world battery life at a busy location falls well short of the 210-day rating. Audible setup voice prompts are annoying.

Losing thumbnail notifications after the free trial ends makes a meaningful difference to how useful alerts feel day to day. None of these are dealbreakers, but they are the kind of details that matter once you are living with the device.

At $160 to $200 depending on where you buy it, the D235 sits in a competitive spot against Google Nest and Reolink battery doorbells. For households that want subscription-free smart detection and flexibility between battery and wired operation, it is a solid choice.

For more information, head to the TP-Link Australia site.