Tasmania’s Liberal Government is funding EV charging stations

While the Federal Coalition (Liberal/Nation) Government has been less than supportive of Government intervention in our transition to Electric Vehicles, it seems their Liberal colleagues in the Tasmanian Government are just getting on with things, funding half a million dollars of recharging infrastructure.

The Tasmanian Climate Change Office has announced ChargeSmart grants to help local businesses install electric vehicle charging stations. These fall into 2 different categories – Fast and Destination charging, the terminology we’re familiar with from Tesla’s own infrastructure deployment.

Fast Charging

These can be valued up to $50,000 per site with max total funding of $400,000. This is enough to facilitate 8 charging locations, which for most benefit would be distributed to help build a charging network around the state. These 50kW DC-powered fast chargers are capable of adding around a couple of hundred km of range in 30-40 minutes.

Destination Charging

Each of these grants is limited to $2,500 per location, with a maximum of $50,000, or around 20 additional locations. These chargers provide power at a slower rate, but at motels, shopping centres etc, these can provide a much-needed top-up, making new locations possible, particularly with overnight locations.

Who can apply?

The grants program is open to organisations that are suited to operating publicly accessible DC fast charging stations in Tasmania, including:

local government agencies;

not-for-profit incorporated organisations;

not-for-profit organisations or community groups that are not incorporated, if sponsored by an incorporated organisation;

for-profit incorporated organisations; and

businesses with an Australian Business Number.

Joint applications are welcome. The program is open to proposed new projects to install fast charging stations.

What can be funded?

Eligible electric vehicle chargers must be:

able to provide a minimum charge rate of 50kW Direct Current (DC) fast charging;

permanently wired;

installed by a licenced electrical contractor and the installation must be compliant with standards for electrical works;

have both the following plug types: CHAdeMO; and Combined Charging System (CCS) Combo 2 (Type 2);

new and meet relevant Australian Standards; and

available for use by the public through a dedicated parking space.

If you’re in Tasmania and are keen to apply, then make sure you get applications sorted before May 24th, 2019 for the fast charger program and May 10th, 2019 for the destination charger program.

This isn’t the first time the Tas Government has funded EV charging, the Workplace Electric Vehicle charging grants program supported workplaces (eg councils, businesses and not-for-profits) to prepare for the technology by providing grants of up to $5,000 to install electric vehicle charging stations. A49,452 has already been awarded to successful grant applicants for the following locations.

Organisation Region Amount City of Launceston North $5,000 Department of Education – Newstead College North $3,036 Meander Valley Council North $4,422 University of Tasmania – Newnham campus North $4,204 Department of Education – Launceston College North $4,817 University of Tasmania – Cradle Coast campus North-West $4,204 Central Coast Council North-West $4,565 Cradle Coast Authority North-West $5,000 University of Tasmania – Sandy Bay campus South $4,204 Royal Automobile Club of Tasmania South $5,000 Huon Valley Council South $5,000 Total $49,452

ChargeSmart Grants are an initiative of Climate Action 21: Tasmania’s Climate Change Action Plan 2017-2021. You can find more information on both programs on the Department of Premier and Cabinet for Tasmania.

Via Australian Electric Vehicle Association on Facebook.