TCL’s 2018 TV lineup are now in Australia, 7 to choose from, including an 85″ QLED monster

TCL Electronics teased us at CES with their latest TVs for 2018 and with no less than 7 new TVs in the line-up, TCL’s latest displays are now launching in Australia. With diversity across their range, TCL are targeting everyone from family buyer to the hardcore home cinema enthusiast. With the arrival of the new X6 Premium QLED Private Theatre, the massive 85″ 4K, HDR Premium 1200 display, featuring local dimming and a 360-degree, 12-channel sound system with Dolby Atmos support, demonstrates TCL’s intentions to compete with the best of the best.

In terms of price, don’t expect much change from A$20K for this setup, but if you want quality and design, you’re wallet is always going to be lighter. TCL may be known for their more affordable TVs, but much like Hisense, this Chinese-based, come International brand seen an opportunity to chase the high-end too. Get ready Samsung and LG, competition in 2018 is going to be fierce.

Joining Samsung, Hisense and others, the X Series (X6 and X4) use Quantum Dot technology to enhance colour volume and picture quality with great black levels, resulting in true-to-life colours.

In terms of OS, TCL have gone with Android TV (Android Nougat) in their X4 QLED models, which will be flanked by TCL’s C and P Series also running Android TV. Android TV provides access to the power of the Android Play Store, while also offering must-have features like Chromecast support and voice search built right in.

TCL 85” Premium QLED Private Theatre X6 TV

World-leading Quantum Dot display technology, with colour volume that is 2.8× higher than OLED (500 nits) and colour purity is 58.3% better than traditional TVs

Runs 60,000 hours of colour lifespan, twice as long as a regular OLED TV

Picture hits 1,200 nits in peak brightness

Harman Kardon system with 12-sound channels, 360° surround stereo and 10” woofer

Supports Dolby Vision™, High-Dynamic-Range (HDR), Dolby Atmos® 7.1.4 and DTS: X 7.1.4

Available in Australia in March 2018, RRP – 85” $19,999

TCL QUHD Android TV C6 Series

4K Ultra HD screen with wide colour gamut and supports HDR premium

Harman Kardon audio with an attractively designed circular soundbar at base of screen

Art Design with a 6.9mm super slim screen, with a centralised “tripod” that fits the TV on any size cabinet

Powered by Android TV with Google Play, Google Voice Search, Chromecast built-in, Netflix, Stan, Freeview, YouTube

Available in 49”, 55” and 65” from May 2018, RRP – 65” $3,299

TCL QUHD Android TV P6 Series

4K Ultra HD screen that supports HDR Premium

Art Design featuring new legs and a Smart Cube cable management system

Powered by Android TV with Google Play, Google Voice Search, Chromecast built-in, Netflix, Stan, Freeview, YouTube

Available in 43”, 50”, 55” and 65” from April 2018, RRP – 65” $2,699

General Manager of TCL Australia, Mark Zhang said,

“TCL strives to push boundaries and explore innovative possibilities. We aim to provide the next generation in home entertainment to our customers. To ensure we deliver on this promise, we make an ongoing commitment to research and development that not only optimisesour products’ picture quality, smart capabilities, sound and design, but works to captivate and inspire. We believe our newest range of TVs does just that.