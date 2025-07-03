TeamViewer injects AI into it support workflows with new intelligence platform

TeamViewer has officially launched TeamViewer Intelligence, a new suite of features powered by artificial intelligence aimed at streamlining IT support. This new platform is designed to assist IT professionals by automating tasks, providing real-time insights, and offering in-session support to speed up problem-solving.

While’s it’s fairly common to have IT Support leverage LLMs to investigate and troubleshoot errors in 2025, TeamView has integrated it into their product to make it convenient and accelerate resolutions.

The introduction of TeamViewer Intelligence, which includes the recently announced TeamViewer CoPilot, builds upon their existing analytics and session insight capabilities. The goal is to slash manual workloads for IT teams and enable quicker resolution of support tickets across distributed work environments.

“With TeamViewer Intelligence, we’re embedding AI directly into support workflows, so teams don’t need to switch tools or break focus to get help. Whether it’s resolving a ticket or managing large-scale IT environments, we’re enabling faster decisions and more scalable operations through intelligent assistance.” Mei Dent, Chief Product & Technology Officer, TeamViewer.

Teamviewer copilot

This contextual AI assistant is embedded directly within remote support sessions, allowing IT agents to interact with it in real-time. CoPilot can access device data, help diagnose problems, generate workflows for resolution, and even automate common tasks like opening the Task Manager or retrieving system logs.

Session insights & analytics

Giving IT managers a bird’s-eye view of their support operations, this feature automatically documents and summarises support sessions. It uses smart tags and creates a step-by-step record of how issues were resolved, which helps with team handovers, performance reviews, and knowledge sharing.

Ai-powered session summaries in assist ar

TeamViewer’s AI capabilities are also being extended to field service technicians and deskless workers through Assist AR. This feature provides AI-powered session summaries that automatically transcribe and capture the main outcomes of remote video assistance calls, helping to quickly document interactions without disrupting workflow.

All TeamViewer Intelligence features are now available as add-ons for customers with TeamViewer Corporate and Tensor licenses.

In Australia, a TeamViewer Corporate annual subscription is available from local resellers starting at approximately A$2,455.

For more information, head to https://www.teamviewer.com/en/global/company/press/2025/teamviewer-expands-ai-portfolio-with-teamviewer-intelligence-for-it-support-workflows/