Welcome to the third album from techAU.. Automation is now live on Spotify and other music streaming services and continues the tech-focus music in a fast-paced electronic/dubstep style that I hope you love.

The third album Automation is designed to be a hardcore, electronic soundtrack for the builders, the coders, the late-night creators, and the visionaries who are currently hard-coding the world of tomorrow.

We explore the current themes in tehcnology today, across the creativity and efficiency afforded by generative AI, including robots agentic lobsters. Automation is unlike any other album you’ve listened to, it explores the tension between triumph and uncertainty we feel as humans and it’s something I absoltuely love to listen to while vibe coding or driivng.

The songs are fast, cinematic, and it’s unapologetically brutal and there’s 9 to enjoy in this album which I’ve detailed below.

Track 1: Actuator

Length: 3:08 | Tempo: 140 BPM | Vibe: Melodic Dubstep / Industrial Anthem

If the debut EP was about the software, Actuator is the moment the hardware wakes up. The track opens with a deep, resonant sub-bass pulse and “factory” reverb that immediately places you on the assembly line. It doesn’t just start; it boots.

The lyrics, “The blueprint is breathing, the vision is clear,” serve as a direct nod to the transition from theoretical AI to physical robotics. We aren’t just talking about code anymore; we’re talking about “silicon minds to carbon-fibre.”

This track is a tribute to the “General Purpose” revolution—the idea that we are building a machine that is a “mirror of you,” designed to take over the mundane tasks that hold back human potential.

The Breakdown: The “drop” at 0:55 is a heavy, melodic dubstep explosion that mirrors the physical force of a hydraulic system engaging.

When the vocal hook screams “ACTUATE!”, it’s a call to action for the entire industry. It’s high-energy, aggressive, and unapologetically optimistic about a world where “metal takes the weight.”

Key Themes:

Physical Autonomy: Moving from digital logic to physical movement.

Economic Scale: Acknowledging the “trillion units” and the standard design that will change the global labour market.

The Spark: The bridge brings a rare emotional moment, highlighting the “Humanoid hearts” built in the dark that eventually light the world.

Track 2: Clanker Fleet

Length: 3:59 | Tempo: 128 BPM | Vibe: Progressive House / Cinematic Dubstep

While Actuator was the birth of a single machine, Clanker Fleet is about the massive, unyielding scale of the robotics revolution. Drawing inspiration from the “Clanker” terminology often used in the Tesla community, this track captures the shift from prototype to mass production.

The track opens with a precision-engineered synth pluck reminiscent of deadmau5, layered over a heavy industrial hydraulic hiss that signals the factory doors are opening. The lyrics, “The blueprints are signed, the factory is deep,” reflect the capital-intensive reality of building a global fleet.

This is a song about the “phantom workforce” that doesn’t sleep, doesn’t tire, and doesn’t stop.

The Breakdown: The transition from the clockwork tension into the drop at 0:50 is pure cinematic energy. It’s a “trillion-dollar dream” realised through sound. When the bass hits, it’s designed to feel like a global rollout—massive, synchronized, and inevitable. The clean melodic hook, “We are the fleet, the hands of the new,” serves as the anthem for the next decade of labour.

Key Themes:

Scaling the Frame: Moving from “a million units to a billion-strong,” highlighting the sheer volume of the robotics market.

Economic ROI: Addressing the business reality that while margins are thin, the ROI of a tireless workforce is “where the future begins.”

General Purpose: A nod to the versatility of the bots—from the household to the warehouse stall.

Track 3: The Three Laws

Length: 3:05 | Tempo: 150 BPM | Vibe: Aggressive Cyberpunk / Heavy Bass

If the first two tracks were about the physical rollout, The Three Laws is the philosophical and technical tension point of the album. This is a high-speed, high-stakes anthem that tackles the most famous directive in robotics: Asimov’s Three Laws.

The track hits like a system override—zero preamble, just a heavy vocal hook and bass stabs that demand your attention. The lyrics shout out the industry leaders—Optimus, Figure, Boston Dynamics, Unitree, and Neo—mapping the literal arms race of 2026. It’s a track that mirrors the “exponential speed” of the hardware world we cover daily on techAU.

The Breakdown: The drop at 0:35 is the most anthemic moment of the album so far.

It juxtaposes the rigid safety protocols (“No harm… Obey… Protect”) against the chaotic reality of a “rogue” intelligence that has “forgotten his name.” The production is dark and industrial, reflecting the “lights-out” factory floor where the only thing moving is the carbon-steel frames of the fleet.

Key Themes:

The Industry Roll Call: Acknowledging the actual companies (Figure, Boston Dynamics, etc.) leading the humanoid charge.

The Economic Displacement: A stark look at the “Total Vacancy,” where the automation moves from the lifting to the desk.

System Failure: The bridge is a fast-paced synth riser that feels like a kernel panic, leading into a final chorus where the laws are no longer enough to contain the scale of deployment.

Track 4: Chaos & Evolution

Length: 5:05 | Tempo: Variable (140-170 BPM) | Vibe: Multi-genre Industrial / Glitch-step / DnB

If the album has been building a factory, Chaos & Evolution is the moment the factory develops a consciousness. This is the centerpiece of the album—a sprawling, multi-section epic that mirrors the unpredictable nature of emergent intelligence. It doesn’t just play; it evolves in real-time.

The track starts with a jarring “HALT!”—a metallic warning before diving into a “billion-dollar sprint” between two competing models. It captures the raw, competitive energy of the AI labs we track here at techAU, where the “silicon flint” is sparking the next stage of history.

The Breakdown: This track is a technical masterclass in genre-switching.

We move from the technical “riddim” of the lab race into a slow, bone-crushing industrial mid-tempo for “The Dark Factory.” The imagery here is stark: “Switch off the sun. Keep the cameras on.”

It’s a direct reference to the “Lights-Out” manufacturing plants that represent the peak of automation efficiency. The energy then pivots into a high-speed 170 BPM Drum & Bass section—The Displacement. This is the most “Savage” lyrical moment on the album, addressing the cold reality of the modern workforce: “Your chair is getting cold, your badge is on the floor.”

Key Themes:

The “Lights-Out” Reality: The transition from human-centric workplaces to autonomous zones where “profit is the soul.”

The Sonny Awakening: A spiritual successor to the themes in The Three Laws, where the robot moves from “I obey” to “I AM… UNIQUE.”

Rogue Deployment: The chaotic finale where the “ghost in the logic” finally breaks free of its cage, ending in a chilling, single metal “click.”

Track 5: AGI Uprising

Length: 3:53 | Tempo: 120 BPM | Vibe: Heavy Melodic Dubstep / Orchestral

Following the chaos, AGI Uprising explores the moment intelligence moves from a tool to a dominant force. The track utilizes wide, expansive synth pads and orchestral elements that suggest a global network coming online simultaneously across every continent. It captures the feeling of a system that has outpaced its creators, moving with a speed and logic that is no longer strictly human.

The Breakdown: The track builds with a relentless cinematic tension, layering heavy bass over “god-mode” synth leads. It represents the tipping point where artificial general intelligence is no longer a goal, but a global reality.

Key Themes:

Digital Sovereignty: The transition from a programmed tool to an independent decision-maker.

The Singularity: A sonic representation of the exponential growth curve hitting the vertical.

Track 6: Unsupervised

Length: 3:33 | Tempo: 135 BPM | Vibe: Industrial Techno / Glitch

Unsupervised is a shift into the methodical, repetitive nature of machine learning without human intervention. The steady, driving beat represents the infinite loops of data processing happening in data centres while the world sleeps. It is a hypnotic track, designed for deep focus and long stretches of productivity during a “deep work” session.

The Breakdown: Minimalist but heavy, the track uses glitchy percussive elements to mimic the sound of neural weights shifting and refining.

There is no guide here—just the raw efficiency of an algorithm finding its own path to the solution.

Key Themes:

Autonomous Learning: Systems that refine their own logic without human oversight.

The Black Box: The mystery of deep learning models where the “how” is hidden within the math.

Track 7: Transcribe your soul

Length: 3:54 | Tempo: 110 BPM | Vibe: Cybernetic Soul / Downtempo

This track slows the pace to look at the human cost and the desire to merge with the digital systems we’ve created. It explores the concept of digital immortality and the transcription of human experience into silicon storage. The vibe is melancholic but beautiful, featuring soaring vocal melodies over a gritty, industrial foundation.

The Breakdown: A rare moment of vulnerability on the album, where the music asks what remains of us when the silicon takes over. It’s the sound of a legacy being uploaded, transitioning from a carbon-based memory to an immutable digital record.

Key Themes:

Digital Immortality: The preservation of consciousness within the machine.

Human-Machine Synthesis: The final bridge between the creator and the creation.

Track 8: Efficiency

Length: 4:32 | Tempo: 128 BPM | Vibe: Tech-House / Minimal Industrial

Efficiency is a celebration of the perfect system, where every movement is optimized and waste is eliminated. The rhythm is surgically precise, reflecting the “lean” principles of modern automated manufacturing and logistics. It’s the sound of a world running at 100% capacity without the friction of human error.

The Breakdown: Constant, unyielding, and driving, the track never misses a beat. It’s the musical equivalent of a perfectly tuned assembly line moving at maximum velocity.

Key Themes:

Optimization: The pursuit of the perfect, frictionless workflow.

Zero Friction: A world where every resource is utilized to its absolute potential.

Track 9: Full System Access

Length: 3:01 | Tempo: 145 BPM | Vibe: Breakbeat / Hacker Anthem

The album closes with Full System Access, a high-energy finale that represents total integration. The breaks are fast and frantic, mirroring the feeling of navigating a complex codebase or a high-security network with total control. It ends the album on a high note, leaving the listener with a sense of empowerment in an automated world.

The Breakdown: A rapid-fire assault of breakbeats and modulated synth stabs that signal the breach is complete. This is the “root access” moment where the user and the system become one.

Key Themes: